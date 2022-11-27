Read full article on original website
Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica
Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica. In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
How ‘It's Called Soccer' Chants Became USMNT Fans' Newest Motto
The United States Men's National Team has advanced to the round of 16 in this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. has had quite a path to the knockout stages and the fans have been there for every step along the way. They even started their own chant to show how supportive they are of their favorite soccer team.
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators. Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group...
Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup
The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
