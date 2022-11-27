Read full article on original website
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
Warrants issued for Geneva Co. residents after Florida cattle gate theft, HCSO
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford were named the prime suspects. The crime occurred near Roping Road in Holmes County.
PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
Plea deal made in Dothan murder trial, suspect still faces charges in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Ashanti Williams has pled guilty to one count of manslaughter after originally going to trial for a murder charge, but he is still facing two counts of criminal charges in Florida. Williams was accused of being the getaway driver in the 2017 murder of Kendarrius DeWayne...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Doe on Charges of Theft and Resisting Arrest on November 26, 2022
On Friday, November 25, 2022, Walmart Loss Prevention Personnel notified the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office about a man who had stolen several hundred dollars of merchandise, including a 70-inch television. When the suspect was confronted, he fled. Several deputies were in the area and quickly responded to the...
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
Arrest made in fentanyl death at Walton County bachelor party
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Alabama man in connection with an overdose death earlier this year of a man at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach. John David Nabors, 36, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced cocaine to several men at the party May 14 on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach.
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
Destin man charged with felony fleeing and eluding
DESTIN, Fla. — A Destin man found himself blocked in by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars shortly after deputies said they flattened all his car’s tires with spike strips, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Adrian...
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The criminal prosecution of a young suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Blame any injustice on a bizarre law that zipped through the Alabama Legislature almost unnoticed and even...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot on Friday by the estranged husband of a woman the victim was visiting, authorities said. Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan died at a residence near Taylor, Alabama, WTVY reported. Brent Guilford, 35,...
Search for Dothan woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment.
Need remains for more Houston Co. employees in jail and with road and bridge department
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County continues to see a need for employees in the jail and in the road and bridge department. Both are not seeing enough qualified applicants who could work in the jail or operate the necessary equipment. The jail is looking for correctional officers...
Possible tornado damages Geneva County home
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— A Slocomb home sustained heavy damage in the early morning after a possible tornado came through the town. Katie Herrington, one of the homeowners says she got the message from the ema that they were under a tornado watch around 4:00 a.m. but she didn’t think much of it at the time.
Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery
Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
New motions call for dismissal in Lynn Haven case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As a hearing gets closer ahead of a planned February trial the remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case filed new motions to dismiss in hopes of ending the prosecution now. This is the 18th and 19th motions to dismiss that have been filed in the more than two-year-old […]
Many PCB riot court cases are still ongoing
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after the beach riots last March, court cases are continuing in Bay County. 17 people were arrested, and many were charged with inciting a riot. But some arrested have already closed cases with the State Attorney’s Office. After the riots, Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said they […]
