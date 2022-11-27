Read full article on original website
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a ban on gender-confirming care for children has ended and is now in the hands of a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody didn't indicate Thursday when he would rule on whether to overturn Arkansas' ban, which he temporarily blocked last year. Arkansas wrapped up its case with testimony from a pediatric endocrinologist who is opposed to providing such treatment to transgender children. Most major medical groups have opposed the Arkansas law that prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone younger than 18.
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to kick off 2023. Thursday's announcement by water officials comes as the nation's most populous state anticipates a fourth dry year. California typically gets half its annual rain and snowfall from January through March, so the allocations could change depending on how much precipitation falls. Limited state supplies mean water managers will continue to urge people to rip up grass, water their plants less, take shorter showers and engage in other water-saving activities.
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct across competitive cheerleading says officials permitted two choregraphers to continue working with young athletes after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Twenty plaintiffs have now brought allegations against various coaches since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym reportedly killed himself in late August amid an investigation into abuse. Federal complaints filed in Ohio and five other states throughout the Southeast accuse the sport’s governing bodies and leading competitive institutions of failing to protect underage athletes.
EPA proposes restrictions to block proposed Alaska mine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protect Agency on Thursday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region that is home to the world’s largest sockeye salmon run. The regional EPA office said discharges of dredged or fill material into the waters of the U.S. within the proposed Pebble Mine footprint in southwest Alaska would “result in unacceptable adverse effects on salmon fishery areas.” The decision will now be forwarded to the EPA Office of Water for the final determination. Mine developer Pebble Limited Partnership called the EPA’s decision a preemptive veto. It described the decision as political and without legal, environmental or technical merit.
Kansas justice chides state law school for 'closed' climate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Supreme Court justice has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful university attempt to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights. Justice Caleb Stegall’s protest last week came amid ongoing national debates over free speech on college campuses and what’s taught in colleges and in K-12 classrooms. Stegall decried what he called the law school's closed culture. The law school's dean disagreed with that assessment but said it values Stegall's views. Disputes in other states have prompted lawmakers to pass laws dealing with free speech.
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Illinois Senate OKs crime bill cleanup and sends it to House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved followup bill clarifying a watershed criminal justice overhaul, which takes effect Jan. 1 and will notably eliminate cash bail for defendants awaiting trial. The followup bill by Democrats adds numerous offenses to the list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remained jailed pending trial. The state Senate voted 38-17 to approve it Thursday, sending it for House consideration. It would clarify parts of the so-called SAFE-T Act, which among other things will notably eliminate the posting of a cash bond to ensure a person appears at trial. Some say that practice penalizes the poor while others warn of risks of releasing potentially dangerous criminals.
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney told a federal judge that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure the state's laws would be enforced. Lawyers for Andrew Warren disagreed, saying DeSantis’ actions were based on what Warren said and believed and not on his competence as a prosecutor. The Democrat sued DeSantis after being suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County. A three-day trial concluded Thursday. U.S. Judge Hinkle says he won't have a ruling for at least two weeks.
Hawkins leads unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Okla St 74-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies. It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys and Avery Anderson III added 14. UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14.
Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It's the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers.
Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Led by Kahliel Spear's 27 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Wright State Raiders 80-59 on Thursday night. The Colonials are now 3-5 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 5-3.
