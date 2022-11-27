ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

By Elise Devlin
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday.

It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans.

South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the then-fifth-ranked Tennessee Vols last week.

Saturday, the Gamecocks rallied from 14-0, down 10 minutes in, to end Clemson’s 7-game streak against them and 40-game home streak that dated to 2016.

Prior to this win, South Carolina has not beaten Clemson since 2013.

Local gamecock alumni and fans celebrated a win they all have been waiting for.

“It’s so exciting to finally see them win, we are always like ‘oh we’ll get them next year’ and it was so exciting to finally see them win…this was our year!”

“I’m an alum, I graduated in 2019 and we’ve been waiting for this for years, man,” said Zach Walker, a fan.

Each team will now move forward and wait to see which bowl game they’ll play in next.

