ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade

The city of Kingsport announced road closures Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

How Johnson City prepares for snow

Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City’s Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City’s Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose

Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days

Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance

The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill edges Dobyns-Bennett in dual swim meet

Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides. The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s depth came into play with other top finishes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 1

Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.) Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week

BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Still plenty to do for the holidays in downtown JC

Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town

WISE – Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Theater Department, and Kim – an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits – are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off

WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic. Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna...
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll

There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl

Lady Cinnamon the horse – carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble – is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy