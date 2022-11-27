Read full article on original website
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City’s Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City’s Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about...
Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was...
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
Science Hill edges Dobyns-Bennett in dual swim meet
Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides. The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s depth came into play with other top finishes.
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 1
Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.) Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
Still plenty to do for the holidays in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE – Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Theater Department, and Kim – an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits – are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Hilltoppers lose to previously winless Morristown East
MORRISTOWN — Science Hill’s rough start to the 2022-23 high basketball season continued Thursday night. The Hilltoppers suffered a 61-47 loss to Morristown East, which entered the game without a win. Science Hill fell to 0-7.
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off
WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic. Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna...
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
Watch Now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles "Chuck" Carter or Joshua "Josh" Davis may be offered the position of the next County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl
Lady Cinnamon the horse – carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble – is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
