Martin Brake
4d ago
What led up to the shooting? A complete lack of morals and human decency
AZFamily
Police find woman shot to death inside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, who had been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix ambush: Police officer injured in shooting speaks out
Officer Austin Peru, along with several others, were injured during a police incident in February 2022 that included an ambush of officers. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona police ambush: officer shot multiple times in South Phenix shares his story at blood drive
PHOENIX - It's been almost 10 months since a domestic violence situation in south Phoenix ended in an ambush attack that left nine police officers injured - and one of them is speaking out about the ordeal for the first time. On Feb. 11, five officers were shot and four...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Deadly officer-involved shooting after pursuit in south Phoenix
If the lava does cut through the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, it would have a major impact on the island’s infrastructure. Everything from wall art, to children's apparel & upcycled pieces, can be found at this Buckeye shop. Ticketmaster troubles lead lawmakers to press for answers. Updated: 4 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
AZFamily
Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Bystander uses pepper spray to help Buckeye police officer arresting alleged shoplifter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye officer is being treated for an injury to his arm after stopping a reported shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon. Buckeye police say an officer responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart near Watson Road. When the officer tried to arrest the possible suspect, they tried to get away. A nearby witness saw the struggle and sprayed pepper spray at the person.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
AZFamily
Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
12news.com
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
fox10phoenix.com
Reward increased in teen's hit-and-run death in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police are offering a reward after a teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on May 22, 2020. Investigators say Walker died after being hit by a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
