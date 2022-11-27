Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
7 die from flu in Washington state, activity 'very high'
SEATTLE (AP) — Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health. State health officials on Thursday reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks, KING 5 reported.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
'Perfect start' to the season: Snow is dumping on Tahoe with more on the way
Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe.
SFGate
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
SFGate
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave. Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty...
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO. 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 12 to 26 inches. The highest snowfall totals. are likely to be the eastern slopes of...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
SFGate
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Comments / 0