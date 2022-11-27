ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

1st Annual Santa's Helpers Chief Ladiga 5K in Piedmont

 4 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

November 27, 2022

Piedmont, AL – Who is ready to put their running shoes on? The city of Piedmont is hosting the 1st Annual Santa’s Helpers Chief Ladiga 5K! To enter it is $15 with a toy donation or $25 entry fee. All toy donations will be donated to the Piedmont Benevolence Center. This race will start in CVG’s parking Lot and go along the beautiful Chief Ladiga trail to the Piedmont Sports Complex.

For more information call 256-447-3367.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Anniston, AL
