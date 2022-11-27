1st Annual Santa’s Helpers Chief Ladiga 5K in Piedmont

Jacksonville, AL – Redbird Coffee is excited to announce their first ever Santa experience!! They have a special date and time for the boys and girls. Each of Santa’s favorite kiddos will get special one-on-one time, some of his famous hot cocoa or tea, a cookie, & a special memento from Santa himself! Included in this package is a picture with the jolly ole’ soul! This exclusive event has very limited seating, so reserve your tickets NOW using our eventbrite event. The boys event is Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Come get some one on one time with the Chief elf. This one’s for the boys only! Each boy will get special one on one time with Santa, some of his famous hot cocoa, a cookie and a special memento as well as a photo with the big guy. This is a limited seating event and one you don’t want to miss! The girls event is Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Come get some one on one time with the Chief elf! Santa is excited to share “tea time” with the girls! Each girl will get special one on one time with Santa, some of his famous hot cocoa “tea” a cookie and a special memento as well as a photo with the big guy. This is a limited seating event and one you don’t want to miss.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO