Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
Centre Daily
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Bills Roster Moves: Trent Brown In, Why 2 Kickers?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have announced the elevation of guard Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills. In addition, offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to play, despite being added to the Pats injury report...
Centre Daily
Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule
After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
Centre Daily
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily
Thursday Injury Report: Another Full Practice for Bullock
NASHVILLE – Randy Bullock was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. That makes Friday a big day for the Tennessee Titans kicker. “That’s going to be one of the biggest things is to see how … he’s feeling after the workout,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said. “Because (what’s) really important for us is how his leg is able to take that type of work. … We’ll see how he feels (Friday).”
Centre Daily
Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now
Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery
Blake Corum has been one of the nation's best overall players. Helping lead a Michigan Wolverine team that finds itself in the BIG-10 Championship, his play has been nothing short of exemplary. If Michigan is to win a said championship and solidify themselves in this year's playoff, they will be...
Comments / 0