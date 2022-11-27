Read full article on original website
goholycross.com
Crusaders resume conference play against Boston College
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team returns to conference play as they prepare for a two-game set with the Boston College Eagles on Dec. 2 and 3. The Crusaders will travel to host the first game on Friday night at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the teams will travel to Chestnut Hill for an afternoon contest with puck drop slated for 2 p.m.
goholycross.com
Allen, Donnelly stuff stat sheet in women’s basketball win at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Holy Cross women's basketball junior Janelle Allen and freshman Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly had big time performances as the Crusaders never trailed in a 60-45 victory at Brown on Wednesday evening. Allen filled the box score scoring a game-high 16 points, securing eight rebounds, and handing out a...
goholycross.com
Holy Cross downed by Harvard
WORCESTER, Mass. – Junior forward Louth-M Coulibaly scored a career-high 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but the Holy Cross men's basketball team was defeated by Harvard 72-38 at the Hart Center at the Luth Athletic Complex. The Crusaders fall to 2-6 overall, while the Crimson improve to 6-2 on the year.
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey hits the road to face Air Force
The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team hits the road to face Atlantic Hockey rival Air Force on Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The contests will stream live through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (3-12-1, 2-7-1 AHA):. Holy...
goholycross.com
Women’s basketball heads to Brown for a midweek battle
The Holy Cross women's basketball team is halfway through their four game road trip and the road swing will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at nonconference foe Brown with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The contest will stream live through ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (4-2, 0-0 PL):
goholycross.com
Men's basketball set for showdown with Harvard
The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when it plays host to Harvard at 7:00 p.m. The contest between the Crusaders and the Crimson will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+, and the first 200 people in attendance on Wednesday night will receive a free stadium scarf.
goholycross.com
Three Holy Cross basketball games to air on NBC Sports Boston
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross Department of Athletics and NBC Sports Boston have entered into an agreement to air three Crusader basketball games during the 2022-2023 season. The schedule includes the men's basketball games against Central Connecticut (Dec. 3) and Navy (Feb. 4) and the women's basketball game against American (Feb. 11).
