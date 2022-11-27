ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C223d_0jP6vt2s00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular.

The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather.

If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Holiday decor preparations before heavy wind, rain

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With heavy rain and wind set to come Rhode Island’s way Wednesday, one mayor gave some tips to keep holiday décor secure. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has hosted holiday light shows and decorations in his front yard for roughly two decades. “I’ve engineered...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
independentri.com

Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues

The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
WESTERLY, RI
NECN

4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing

If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – Nov. 30, 2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien

It’s 2022 and for the life of me I cannot understand why I still see people at fast food joints, pizza joints, whatever JOINTS touching my food OR food in general without gloves on. Honestly. Here we are. Post pandemic (so says Biden) and you’d think we would have learned something. Germs, germs, germs! And, honestly, a lot of people have poor hygiene habits. No offense, but I’m serious. The kick in the pants here is this – these people, with their bare hands, touching my food, expect a tip. A tip for what? Doing your job? Touching my food with hands that could have been ANYWHERE, DOING ANYTHING. Truly, the possibilities are endless once you start thinking about it, resulting in a loss of appetite. I love to tip. I love to lift people up… BUT! to the dude at my FAVORITE PIZZA PLACE I saw putting my pizza in the box with hands that looked like he shoveled manure for 8 hours, please… wash your hands. Put gloves on, and respect the paying customer. Does a grown man or woman really have to be told this? I’m sure this is going to offend some people (those that don’t wear gloves and are in food service) but to you I say, “GROW UP”. If people are being told to stick a needle in their arms and have God knows what injected in them to protect YOU from COVID, the least you can do for me is to toss on some gloves.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

The Providence Flea hosts local holiday shopping events

Maria Tocco, Market Manager at the Providence Flea stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details of the Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh this season. She shared the following information with us:. Starting on Black Friday, November 25, through December 18, sip ‘n shop local...
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy