Auburn football, basketball & other Tiger Tidbits

* Talking to people who were involved in the search for a new head football coach, I was told that Auburn officials did interviews with 18 coaches either in person or on-line. Of that group the university went through the vetting process with 11 coaches, which was done by Athletic Director John Cohen and his staff along with individuals from two law firms and two sports analytics firms.
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
