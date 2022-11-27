ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground

Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia District: Tax Data Indicate Upper Merion Township’s Ongoing Pandemic Recovery

To ensure that King of Prussia has a regionally competitive tax structure that promotes and grows business, King of Prussia District regularly examines existing tax codes of Upper Merion Township (UMT). Further, it considers that data relative to performance results from nine of the region’s largest employment centers that compete for companies and employees.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company

Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

