Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Related
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market. After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Schwenksville Property Sure to See a Flurry of Sales Activity
New home shoppers who love skiing — or even just the great outdoors — will want to consider giving 45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, a closer look. The property is a two-minute drive (or perhaps 10 minutes cross-country) to Spring Mountain Adventures, Montgomery County’s solo ski destination.
News of Cancer Tumor Reduction Sends Spirits of Lansdale Hot-Air Balloon Crew Chief Soaring
A chance opportunity for a diagnostic test resulted in cancer diagnosis for a Lansdale woman. A 6abc report chronicled her diagnosis, treatment, and progress fighting neuroendocrine tumors. Bonnie St. Onge, a hot air balloon crew chief, said that when her full-body scan was finished, her technician told her, “You need...
Word Nerd Gifts Fill the Shelves of Recommended Montgomery County Indy Bookstores
The stacks at Narberth Bookshop. The scent of paper and print almost transcends their online presentation.Photo byNarberth Bookshop at Facebook. Two Montgomery County indy bookstores have gotten a well-timed nod from Philadelphia Inquirer reporters Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers.
Despite Previous Rejections, Bucks County-Based Healthcare Firm Tries to Buy Local Hospitals
A Bucks County hospital turnaround firm is working to secure several healthcare locations in the area, even after previous attempts failed. John George wrote about the business plans in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Stonebridge Healthcare, a Bucks County-based firm, has reached out to representatives of Tower Health in an attempt...
Owocow Creamery Expands Markets, Seeking to Lick Local Hunger Needs
The ice cream chain plans on expanding operations in and around the area.Photo byOwowcow. One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains, Owocow Creamery, is planning on expanding and opening new locations for its hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call.
glensidelocal.com
Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground
Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
Blue Bell’s Accumen Named a 2022 Promising Healthcare Supply Chain Solution Company
Brent Bolton, VP/GM of Accumen, a San Diego firm with a Blue Bell presence. Accumen, a leader in hospital laboratory strategic sourcing and supply chain management with an office in Blue Bell, has been named one of the top ten most promising supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry. The...
This Newtown Dentist is Working to Help Patients With More Than Just Their Dental Health
The Bucks County dentist uses his knowledge of dental health to improve overall health. A Bucks County dentist is working hard to help his patients get help for more health issues beyond their annual dental checkup. Bill Donahue wrote about the local dentist for Suburban Life Magazine. Robert A. Lantzy,...
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
Fairless Hills Bar Raises $6,000 With Chili Cook-Off for Local Homeless Shelter
A Bucks County bar recently raised thousands of dollars to help those who are in need this holiday season with a fun food event. Marie’s Kozy Korner, located in Fairless Hills, raised $6,000 for the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter, which is operated by the Family Service Association of Bucks County. The money was raised at its sixth annual chili cookoff.
A Langhorne Bagel Shop’s Sudden Closure Leaves an Opening for a New Food Spot
The sudden closure has left many customers wondering what will come next for the popular shopping location. A popular bagel shop in Bucks County has suddenly closed, but many are hopeful that something just as good will take its place. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Einstein...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Operation Holiday Turns Pottstown Family’s Christmas from Grim to Great
The Mercury's Operation Holiday has been helping in-need Pottstown families celebrate the holidays since 1991. Operation Holiday, a Pottstown seasonal outreach of the The Mercury’s staff and leaders, recently transformed the holiday season of a local single mom. Lisa (last name withheld for privacy purposes) hit two rough patches...
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A Moorestown mansion recently hit the residential real market for a whopping $24.95 million. It is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by married couple Dr. Calvin H. Knowlton and Dr. Orsula V....
For 93 Years Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale Has Been Da Bomb in Tannenbaums
After 93 years in business, Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale is still one of the region’s hotspots for picking out the perfect tree, writes Bryanna Gallagher for 6abc. While some local families have made it a tradition to visit the family business ahead of Christmas, others are responding...
King of Prussia District: Tax Data Indicate Upper Merion Township’s Ongoing Pandemic Recovery
To ensure that King of Prussia has a regionally competitive tax structure that promotes and grows business, King of Prussia District regularly examines existing tax codes of Upper Merion Township (UMT). Further, it considers that data relative to performance results from nine of the region’s largest employment centers that compete for companies and employees.
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company
Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0