Malibu, CA

Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet.

The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m.

The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the rider and their condition was not immediately available.

According to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, the rider was trying to split lanes by moving in the same lane as a car and hit the vehicle. It was unclear how fast the vehicle was going.

Malibu, CA
