Word Nerd Gifts Fill the Shelves of Recommended Montgomery County Indy Bookstores
The stacks at Narberth Bookshop. The scent of paper and print almost transcends their online presentation.Photo byNarberth Bookshop at Facebook. Two Montgomery County indy bookstores have gotten a well-timed nod from Philadelphia Inquirer reporters Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers.
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Peppi Roni, the customer-named mascot of Tony Roni's pizza.Photo byElysium Marketing Group. Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market.
