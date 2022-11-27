ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Update: Missing Davenport man located safely

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update:. Jeremiah Schussler has been located safely, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No further details are being released at this time. Original story:. Davenport Police are seeking the community's help in locating a missing Davenport...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine Community College closed Wednesday due to threat

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Update:. Muscatine Community College will reopen Thursday Dec. 1 after a potential threat was emailed to the college, according to a press release from the college. Muscatine Police and college officials worked together to determine there is no ongoing threat and that it is safe for...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Arrests made in September shooting that injured 2 in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to a September shooting that left two people injured. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline were arrested during the service of a search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue in East Moline Wednesday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Fundraising for Galesburg Public Library is complete after 15 years

GALESBURG, Ill. — After 15 years of fundraising, planning, and community support, Galesburg is set to have a new public library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from the State of Illinois, which covered 75% of the total cost of the library. Construction began last April, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole

MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Christian Care has been selected for December's Three Degree Guarantee

Christian Care has been selected as the December recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Christian Care will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
MILAN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges

Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
WQAD

Davenport man sentenced in 3 Davenport bank robberies from early 2022

A Davenport man will be spending over three years in prison for a series of bank robberies in early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown received a 41-month prison sentence, a restitution fine of $26,399 and three years of supervised release in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine County Fair announces 2023 grandstand headliner

The Muscatine County Fair announced the 2023 headlining grandstand act on Tuesday, according to a news release. Multiplatinum-selling country music star Josh Turner will be the headlining act for the 2023 fair, which will take place from July 19-23. Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units, while racking up...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy