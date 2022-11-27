Read full article on original website
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole
MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
Christian Care has been selected for December's Three Degree Guarantee
Christian Care has been selected as the December recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Christian Care will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
Knox County sisters surpass goal twice on granting Christmas wishes
GALESBURG, Ill. — Christmas is around the corner as the month of December kicks off. This year, fewer children throughout the area will wake up without gifts under the tree. Thanks to two young girls in Knox County, some of their wishes are being granted. Big sister Baylie and...
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
Sterling woman arrested after Thursday morning hit-and-run that injured teen
STERLING, Ill. — A Sterling woman was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly hitting a teenage boy with her car and leaving the scene, according to the Sterling Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1 at about 7:52 a.m., police were alerted to the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
Davenport man sentenced in 3 Davenport bank robberies from early 2022
A Davenport man will be spending over three years in prison for a series of bank robberies in early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown received a 41-month prison sentence, a restitution fine of $26,399 and three years of supervised release in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Muscatine County Fair announces 2023 grandstand headliner
The Muscatine County Fair announced the 2023 headlining grandstand act on Tuesday, according to a news release. Multiplatinum-selling country music star Josh Turner will be the headlining act for the 2023 fair, which will take place from July 19-23. Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units, while racking up...
