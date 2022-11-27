Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
2024 commit Syair Torrence wants to put Syracuse football ‘on the map’
In November, 2024 ATH Syair Torrence was on the phone with Orange head coach Dino Babers when he took out a rubber band he had received from Syracuse that said ‘Commit to Cuse.’. Torrence looked at Babers and said “I think I’m ready to commit.”. Babers didn’t...
Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
waer.org
Syracuse men's basketball to honor two Orange greats
When you think of the 2003 Syracuse Men’s Basketball title run, you might think of this play: Hakim Warrick’s block of Kansas guard Michael Lee with less than two seconds to go in the national title game. Or you might think of this shot: Gerry McNamara’s sixth three-pointer...
orangefizz.net
Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem
Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
Woonsocket Call
Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso
SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
waer.org
Orange take on Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Syracuse women’s basketball team is looking to tack on another win Wednesday night as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Last Friday, the Orange improved to 5-1 on the season after a bounce-back win against Bucknell 65-48. Dyaisha Fair put up 25...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
ithaca.com
Nicki Moore named director of athletics
Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton varsity boys basketball team opens season Wednesday
The 2022-23 Fulton varsity boys basketball team is scheduled to open its season Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at home against Watertown. The JV game will begin at 5:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School. Last season, the Raiders finished 15-4 and earned the No. 2 seed for the Section III Class A playoffs. In front from left are Cameron Fragale, Tyler Budd, Jake Atwater, Jack Bryant, Brock Tetro and Tanner Emmons. In back are Nick Barbagallo, Tyler Ditton, Aidan Baldwin, Bryce Noel, Will Brown, Aiden Trude, Trevor Hendrickson, Sam Cotton, Alex Crisafulli and Collin Cunningham.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
waer.org
Can Native American programs on universities make indigenous students feel welcome?
Over the last ten years, Syracuse University has made a concerted effort to improve its relationship with the Haudenosaunee people, who’s land the university rests upon. Several initiatives are underway to improve indigenous representation at Syracuse and properly recognize their land claims. Despite the progress, many indigenous students still do not feel completely comfortable at Syracuse University, having to navigate cultural differences and ignorance from non-native classmates.
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the state Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile highway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
waer.org
ReZone Syracuse takes another step toward the finish line
Syracuse’s years-long effort to overhaul its land use priorities continues to move toward the finish line. Common councilors are expected to approve the final step of the state’s environmental review of ReZone Syracuse next week. It’s a requirement that ensures there’s no negative impact on the environment when changes are made to the decades-old zoning ordinance and map.
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
