Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse men's basketball to honor two Orange greats

When you think of the 2003 Syracuse Men’s Basketball title run, you might think of this play: Hakim Warrick’s block of Kansas guard Michael Lee with less than two seconds to go in the national title game. Or you might think of this shot: Gerry McNamara’s sixth three-pointer...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem

Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
SYRACUSE, NY
Woonsocket Call

Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Orange take on Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Syracuse women’s basketball team is looking to tack on another win Wednesday night as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Last Friday, the Orange improved to 5-1 on the season after a bounce-back win against Bucknell 65-48. Dyaisha Fair put up 25...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Nicki Moore named director of athletics

Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton varsity boys basketball team opens season Wednesday

The 2022-23 Fulton varsity boys basketball team is scheduled to open its season Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at home against Watertown. The JV game will begin at 5:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School. Last season, the Raiders finished 15-4 and earned the No. 2 seed for the Section III Class A playoffs. In front from left are Cameron Fragale, Tyler Budd, Jake Atwater, Jack Bryant, Brock Tetro and Tanner Emmons. In back are Nick Barbagallo, Tyler Ditton, Aidan Baldwin, Bryce Noel, Will Brown, Aiden Trude, Trevor Hendrickson, Sam Cotton, Alex Crisafulli and Collin Cunningham.
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Can Native American programs on universities make indigenous students feel welcome?

Over the last ten years, Syracuse University has made a concerted effort to improve its relationship with the Haudenosaunee people, who’s land the university rests upon. Several initiatives are underway to improve indigenous representation at Syracuse and properly recognize their land claims. Despite the progress, many indigenous students still do not feel completely comfortable at Syracuse University, having to navigate cultural differences and ignorance from non-native classmates.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

ReZone Syracuse takes another step toward the finish line

Syracuse’s years-long effort to overhaul its land use priorities continues to move toward the finish line. Common councilors are expected to approve the final step of the state’s environmental review of ReZone Syracuse next week. It’s a requirement that ensures there’s no negative impact on the environment when changes are made to the decades-old zoning ordinance and map.
SYRACUSE, NY

