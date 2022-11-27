Read full article on original website
Orange take on Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Syracuse women’s basketball team is looking to tack on another win Wednesday night as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Last Friday, the Orange improved to 5-1 on the season after a bounce-back win against Bucknell 65-48. Dyaisha Fair put up 25...
Syracuse men's basketball to honor two Orange greats
When you think of the 2003 Syracuse Men’s Basketball title run, you might think of this play: Hakim Warrick’s block of Kansas guard Michael Lee with less than two seconds to go in the national title game. Or you might think of this shot: Gerry McNamara’s sixth three-pointer...
Can Native American programs on universities make indigenous students feel welcome?
Over the last ten years, Syracuse University has made a concerted effort to improve its relationship with the Haudenosaunee people, who’s land the university rests upon. Several initiatives are underway to improve indigenous representation at Syracuse and properly recognize their land claims. Despite the progress, many indigenous students still do not feel completely comfortable at Syracuse University, having to navigate cultural differences and ignorance from non-native classmates.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
ReZone Syracuse takes another step toward the finish line
Syracuse’s years-long effort to overhaul its land use priorities continues to move toward the finish line. Common councilors are expected to approve the final step of the state’s environmental review of ReZone Syracuse next week. It’s a requirement that ensures there’s no negative impact on the environment when changes are made to the decades-old zoning ordinance and map.
Drone mail shipment route from Syracuse to Quebec in development
A firm in Quebec is creating the first corridor between Syracuse’s Hancock Airport and Quebec, which will accommodate commercial cargo transport operations using large helicopter-sized drones. Vports specializes in designing, constructing, and operating Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure. In a release, Vports founder and president, Fethi Chebil, said the corridor...
Newhouse Impact: The Black Media Mogul Maker
The Black Media Mogul Maker is a program that seeks to support and identify digital media entrepreneurs in the Black community. This diverse and inclusive program is focused in the Syracuse community and aims to put underrepresented voices at the forefront of media ownership. Through a 10 week training program, 25 Black creators in Syracuse develop their media concept through mentorship, networking, and resourcing.
Here's the local spot to drop off toys for a statewide holiday drive
Central New Yorkers can get into the holiday spirit at the annual statewide donation drive that began Thursday. Toys, coats and school supplies are being collected to benefit families in need across New York. Onondaga County residents can drop off at Sen. John J. Hughes' State Office Building at 333 E. Washington St. in downtown Syracuse.
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
Murder victim stalked at Destiny USA before 2020 ambush nearby. But who was in red car?
Syracuse, NY — Someone in a red sedan stalked Joel Saldana at Destiny USA before following his vehicle for a few blocks and shooting him to death the morning of Dec. 31, 2020. That accused murderer, Hosea Hanslip, 31, is standing trial this week in Saldana’s death that happened...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Syracuse Speaks- Holiday Shopping With CNY Small Businesses
Experts expect holiday spending to keep pace with last year, despite inflation concerns and continued pandemic recovery. U.S. holiday shoppers spent an estimated $17.9 billon at independent retailers on Small Business Saturday. That’s from an American Express survey of nearly 2,500 consumers. About three-quarters of the online respondents say they’ll keep their money flowing to local independent businesses this season.
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 49-year-old Eric F. Jackson of Syracuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, November 22, Jackson, also known as “The Mexican,” or […]
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Local woman scammed out of $7,000
As the holidays draw near, the efforts of scammers increase. This is the case for a 65-year-old Liberty resident, who reported to police that she was scammed out of $7,000.
Upcoming hazardous weather has Rescue Mission preparing for increased shelter demand
Wind and rain are on their way to the region this week. Heavy showers and up to 50 mph winds are expected starting Wednesday. The harsh weather has the Syracuse Rescue Mission bracing for an influx to their emergency homeless shelter. Chief Development Officer Tori Shires said the 192-bed facility downtown helps them provide one of the biggest needs to the region’s homeless community.
