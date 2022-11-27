'You don't ever plan to bury a baby': An 8-year-old died after choking on a bouncy ball at Kentucky school

An 8-year-old died after choking on a bouncy ball at school.

Local news reported that Landon McCubbins died last week.

His family described him as a child "who loved everyone around him."

An 8-year-old in Boston, Kentucky died after choking on a bouncy ball at school, according to local reports.

The incident happened November 21 when the child, identified as Landon McCubbins, began choking during class at Boston School, WHAS-TV reported .

"He just choked on a ball, something you never think, with a kid that age, you would have to worry about something like that," his aunt, Emma McCubbins, told the outlet.

The outlet reported that his mother rushed to the school while first responders helped them at the scene. McCubbins and his mother were then airlifted to a local hospital.

In a statement released on its Facebook page , Boston School said the school would close this coming week in the wake of the tragedy. In addition, mental health services will be available to the community throughout the week.

"Our hearts go out to Landon's family and friends. Please join us as we hold them in our prayers during this time of great loss," Principal Niki King said.

"Landon was loved deeply by his classmates and teachers," the school added, per WHAS-TV. Per the outlet, McCubbins' family described him as a child who "loved everyone around him."

"You never plan to bury a baby," his other, Lauren, told the news station.

According to The Lexington Herald-Leader , McCubbins' funeral will be held on Monday in Bardstown.