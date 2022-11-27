Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
B-TOWN BIZ: Longtime Burien business Sounds On Wheels going out of business
After 30 years installing stereos and other car accessories, longtime Burien business Sounds On Wheels announced recently that they’ve installed (almost) their last system, and will be going out of business soon. The family-owned car audio business located at 15315 1st Ave S. has been installing stereos, speakers and...
The Stranger
Council Votes to Take More Money from You but Not Amazon
After turning up their noses at Council Member Kshama Sawant’s proposal to tax corporations to fill the City’s budget hole, on Tuesday the Seattle City Council easily passed three regressive fee increases that would suck millions from everyday Seattleites during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Sawant said the votes speak to council Democrats prioritizing the wealthy over the working class.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
waterlandblog.com
Highline, Federal Way Public Schools will have 2-hour late start Thursday
Due to weather and road conditions, both Highline and Federal Way Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.. This includes Highline Virtual Elementary and Highline Virtual Academy. Buses will stop at regular stops two hours later than normal. There will be no breakfast, no...
legalizationprofiles.org
House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location
TACOMA, Wash. — House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.
waterlandblog.com
REMINDER: Des Moines Tree Lighting is this Friday night!
REMINDER: Let’s all come together to celebrate the city’s bright future at Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree Lighting this Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m. “Hot cocoa, cookies and Santa & Mrs. Claus will light up the night to pure Sugarplum delight!”. If you can’t...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Seafood Company Fined $345,000 for Air Act Violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced that North Pacific Seafoods of Seattle paid a $345,000 penalty for Clean Air Act violations at two of its facilities in Naknek, Alaska. An EPA investigation found North Pacific Seafoods was operating three solid waste incinerators that lacked any emission control or...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Businesses Angry at Holiday Crime
Businesses in Seattle are angry at the thefts and burglaries that are talking place. Crime is cutting into the profits of shop owners. Other businesses are feeling it and want something done. Seattle’s Madrona and Bellevue neighborhoods are in the news recently due to business owners speaking out about their experiences this holiday season.
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
waterlandblog.com
DAL Law Firm: Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?
Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?. When coming up with an estate plan, individuals may want a family member or loved one to be the executor of their will, sometimes referred to as the personal representative. The job is an important one: handling the financial obligations of the estate, including debts, taxes and other obligations imposed by the will.
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
Slick roads cause traffic troubles around Puget Sound with freezing temps expected overnight
Snow, power outages, debris, standing water and crashes have made the roads around Puget Sound challenging, with numerous spinouts and crashes. There were crashes on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood, Interstate 405 at Richmond Road, Highway 18 and State Route 169, and on I-5 in Everett, to name a few. Things...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Rapid Acquisition’ — Another market-rate development on Capitol Hill will shift to affordable housing with LIHI’s $21M deal for Harvard Ave E building
It’s a seller’s market for medium-sized, newly constructed Capitol Hill apartment buildings. Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute announced this week it has acquired another building on Capitol Hill with its $21 million purchase of the Harvard Lofts development with plans to offer housing to people at risk of homelessness.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
waterlandblog.com
Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien
The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
King County to spend $1.7B on public safety after mayors protest
(The Center Square) – King County’s recently adopted $16.2 billion biennial budget is dedicating $1.7 billion to public safety to reduce a rising crime wave throughout the county. Earlier in August, South King County mayors penned a letter to county and state officials to address the “rising tide...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Comments / 0