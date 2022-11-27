ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Council Votes to Take More Money from You but Not Amazon

After turning up their noses at Council Member Kshama Sawant’s proposal to tax corporations to fill the City’s budget hole, on Tuesday the Seattle City Council easily passed three regressive fee increases that would suck millions from everyday Seattleites during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Sawant said the votes speak to council Democrats prioritizing the wealthy over the working class.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Highline, Federal Way Public Schools will have 2-hour late start Thursday

Due to weather and road conditions, both Highline and Federal Way Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.. This includes Highline Virtual Elementary and Highline Virtual Academy. Buses will stop at regular stops two hours later than normal. There will be no breakfast, no...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
legalizationprofiles.org

House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location

TACOMA, Wash. — House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.
TACOMA, WA
waterlandblog.com

REMINDER: Des Moines Tree Lighting is this Friday night!

REMINDER: Let’s all come together to celebrate the city’s bright future at Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree Lighting this Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m. “Hot cocoa, cookies and Santa & Mrs. Claus will light up the night to pure Sugarplum delight!”. If you can’t...
DES MOINES, WA
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Seafood Company Fined $345,000 for Air Act Violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced that North Pacific Seafoods of Seattle paid a $345,000 penalty for Clean Air Act violations at two of its facilities in Naknek, Alaska. An EPA investigation found North Pacific Seafoods was operating three solid waste incinerators that lacked any emission control or...
NAKNEK, AK
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Businesses Angry at Holiday Crime

Businesses in Seattle are angry at the thefts and burglaries that are talking place. Crime is cutting into the profits of shop owners. Other businesses are feeling it and want something done. Seattle’s Madrona and Bellevue neighborhoods are in the news recently due to business owners speaking out about their experiences this holiday season.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA
waterlandblog.com

DAL Law Firm: Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?

Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?. When coming up with an estate plan, individuals may want a family member or loved one to be the executor of their will, sometimes referred to as the personal representative. The job is an important one: handling the financial obligations of the estate, including debts, taxes and other obligations imposed by the will.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Rapid Acquisition’ — Another market-rate development on Capitol Hill will shift to affordable housing with LIHI’s $21M deal for Harvard Ave E building

It’s a seller’s market for medium-sized, newly constructed Capitol Hill apartment buildings. Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute announced this week it has acquired another building on Capitol Hill with its $21 million purchase of the Harvard Lofts development with plans to offer housing to people at risk of homelessness.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
BURIEN, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

