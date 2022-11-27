Read full article on original website
Esports fall championships information
The 2022 esports fall state championships will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, at Localhost in Lakewood. This will be the first state championship for esports as a sanctioned activity. Information for the event is listed below. LOCATION. Localhost. 1882 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80232. Localhost will also be...
Empower Field at Mile High to host "Championship Saturday XVII"
DENVER — For the 17th year, Empower Field at Mile High will host “Championship Saturday XVII,” the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) 4A and 5A football championship games on Saturday, Dec. 3. Broomfield will take on Loveland in the 4A championship slated to begin at 11...
Golden grinds out victory in season opener versus Sierra
GOLDEN — It was a victory by committee for Golden’s boys basketball team Thursday night. On opening night of the 14th annual D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic, the Demons outlasted Sierra 50-46 at Golden High School. Nine different Demons scored with senior Xavier Nuss leading the way with 11 points in the season opener for Golden.
Vince Dowd takes the helm of Wheat Ridge boys basketball
WHEAT RIDGE — Tommy and Vince Dowd will both be guiding Wheat Ridge’s boys basketball team, but the younger Dowd is in the forefront this season. Tommy Dowd, who retired from teaching at Wheat Ridge High School before the start of the school year, has been the head boys basketball coach for the Farmers for more than two decades. His son Vince played for Tommy and has been an assistant coach for several years.
Denver case featured on ‘Murder Under the Friday Night Lights’
The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be featured in an episode of "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" on Wednesday night
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
How much snow will Denver see Tuesday?
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week
Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Denverites, be warned – painful commute ahead due to late November snowstorm
The Denver metro area is about to get hit with enough snow that it's expected to impact Tuesday morning commutes around the Mile High City. Monday evening into Tuesday, up to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Denver area, with up to 8 inches in mountain foothills north of I-70 and up to 4 inches in the Eastern Plains.
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World
Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, this structure is one of the tallest manmade structures in the World. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth.
Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning
DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them
Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
