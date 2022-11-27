ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m. A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police. The shooter...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound. At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD says the man was shot...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car. MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Traffic clear after fatal morning crash on I-40 westbound near Whitten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic on I-40 Westbound at Whitten is clear after a fatal morning accident involving a car that ran off the road. One person was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. One male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested after harassing women, running from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly harassing women and running from police. Anthony Fluker, 45, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest on foot, and resisting official detention. According to police, Fluker also had warrants for violation of the sex offender registry,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition. The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m. There is no suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN

