Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m. A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police. The shooter...
MPD investigating South Memphis shooting after victim flags down officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis after the shooting victim flagged down officers in the vicinity to help him. MPD said at 11:56 am, officers were flagged down at 800 East E.H. Crump Boulevard by a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
localmemphis.com
MPD: Teen shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School was targeted
Memphis police said officers were called to the shooting at 4130 Kirby Pkwy. at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Man arrested after officers track stolen iPhone to his location, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen iPhone led to the arrest of a man accused of a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at Z-Market on Perkins Road and found that a man had his car stolen after two people approached him with handguns, police said.
Man ran from police after attempting to break into Memphis home, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home then running from police. On Nov. 29, a homeowner saw on video surveillance a man in a red jacket walking onto his porch in the 100 block of Nattoway Boulevard. The live video showed the...
Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound. At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD says the man was shot...
Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch. The porch pirate struck November 28, just a month before Christmas, according to Memphis Police. Police said that a man got a notification that a package had arrived at...
Man arrested for throwing 2-year-old baby across room, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was taken into custody after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room during an assault inside an apartment, according to the Memphis Police Department. Jyrin Anthony Neal, 25, is facing several charges, including child abuse, kidnapping, burglary, assault and robbery, according...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from Memphis business, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a business earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the robbery took place just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the MAPCO Express on Winchester Road. The man walked behind...
Man arrested in string of car burglaries after app tracks stolen iPad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in connection to a string vehicle burglaries after authorities found him with a stolen iPad. On Nov. 13, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Shady Ridge. Deputies told the homeowner there were multiple vehicle...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car. MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court. The...
localmemphis.com
Boy critically injured after shooting at Sonic next to Kirby High School
Memphis police said officers were called to the shooting at 4130 Kirby Pkwy. at 2:40 p.m.
Man shoots multiple apartment buildings, drags police officer with car, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges. On Nov. 23 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Covington Police responded to a shots fired call at the Broadmeadow Apartments, on Peeler Road. When officers arrived, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots near...
Man faces murder, attempted murder charges after deadly shooting in front of businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces first-degree murder and other charges after another man died from a shooting in front of several Memphis businesses. On Oct. 30, four men were standing outside of the Smoke Lab in the 2900 block of Park Avenue. A 2006 red Dodge Durango with...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
localmemphis.com
Traffic clear after fatal morning crash on I-40 westbound near Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic on I-40 Westbound at Whitten is clear after a fatal morning accident involving a car that ran off the road. One person was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. One male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police...
Man arrested after harassing women, running from police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly harassing women and running from police. Anthony Fluker, 45, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest on foot, and resisting official detention. According to police, Fluker also had warrants for violation of the sex offender registry,...
Man convicted of capital murder, attempted murder, in deadly 2019 shooting at Southaven Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Walmart workers and injuring a Southaven, Mississippi, police officer in July 2019 has been convicted of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. A jury in Hernando convicted Martez Abram after only 55 minutes...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition. The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m. There is no suspect...
