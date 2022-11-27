Read full article on original website
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
Samsung Galaxy S23's official cases and color options detailed
Samsung is done with all significant device launches for the year. It has also managed to roll out One UI 5 to its Galaxy devices at an incredible pace. The company is now likely focusing on the launch of its 2023 flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series. Rumors suggest the phone could debut in early February with major camera enhancements. Samsung typically also releases new cases and accessories alongside its flagship phones, and a new leak has detailed some of the official Galaxy S23 cases.
Twitter is seeing more signups than ever and is on course for a billion users by 2024, Elon Musk claims
Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...
How to recover deleted apps and games on Android
Have you ever accidentally deleted an app or game on your phone or found that some were erased without your knowledge? Well, you aren't alone. Losing software like this is more common than you may initially believe. As complex webs of coding, mobile phone software is always going to mix things up from time to time, even the best Android phones, which may result in losing track of essential settings and menus. Fortunately, AP is here with a step-by-step guide to recover your lost apps and games on your mobile Android device. So if you've noticed something's missing, no worries; we've got you covered with this handy guide.
dailyhodl.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Will Bring 200,000,000 More Users to Crypto, Says Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that tech mogul Elon Musk has the ability to onboard 200 million more people to crypto with his recent purchase of social media giant Twitter. Speaking at the Web Summit 2022 conference, Hoskinson says that Cardano and three other Ethereum (ETH) competitors are battling...
Google's free VPN offer has finally started reaching Pixel 7 phones
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only a few months old, but have already cemented their positions among the best Android phones you can buy today. Both are loaded to the gills with new hardware and software features, but there's one that's been conspicuously missing. Back when the phones launched, Google promised that owners of the new Pixels would eventually get to enjoy free Google One VPN for five years — and now that offer is finally rolling out.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chimes when you send and receive a message.
You can soon join the Nothing Phone 1’s Android 13 open beta
The Nothing Phone 1 launched amidst much fanfare and hype. It is indeed one of the most unique phones to come out in the last few years with a design that stands out, largely because of that striking LED-laced back. But with no Android 13 update in sight, the Phone 1 fell severely behind other phones from Samsung and Google. Thankfully, the company is now catching up, with the Android 13 open beta for the Nothing Phone 1 starting next month.
This week's Xiaomi 13 launch has been postponed
The Xiaomi 13 was confirmed to launch in China on December 1 at what we expected to be one of the final big phone launches of the year. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be postponed, and it'll now be happening at a currently unconfirmed later date. While Xiaomi hasn't shared the reasoning for the delay, it's thought to be due to the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. That news was announced on November 30, and it seems to be why Xiaomi has chosen to delay.
The Xiaomi 13 series is going official this week with an iPhone-like design
Xiaomi phones may not have any official US presence, but they're still very much on our radar, and the top-end Xiaomi 12 series made it big in Europe and other international markets, going head-to-head with some of the best flagships out there. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was quite impressive in its own right and left us hopeful about its follow-up. That sequel is finally going official this week, with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro set to debut with some major camera upgrades in partnership with Leica.
Best Cyber Monday Android phone deals of 2022
This time of year is the best chance to get some incredible deals on smartphones before a whole new generation launches in a few months. With Cyber Monday sales happening across the web, today's the day to save hundreds of dollars on an ultra-powerful flagship smartphone or to scoop up an affordable budget device at an even lower price. Nearly all of our favorite Android phones are on sale right now, providing you the perfect chance to grab some new tech for you or a loved one.
Android 13 and Samsung One UI 5 are coming to Galaxy S21 series stateside
Since early August, Samsung has been releasing its One UI 5 skin based on Android 13 to its wide range of eligible smartphones. The rollout began with the Galaxy S22 series in beta, with the stable release reaching customers worldwide late last month. Now, that stable One UI 5 build is arriving on Samsung flagships from last year, namely the Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung’s latest Good Lock module makes sharing your system settings and config options super easy
Samsung's Good Lock software and all its various modules bring a ton of new features and customization options to your Galaxy phone — stuff you won't find on any other Android devices. Following One UI 5's release, the South Korean giant released several new modules, like Camera Assistant, DropShip for easily sharing large files, and RegiStar for Settings menu customization. Now Samsung's latest Good Lock module is making its debut, ready to make it easy to transfer your custom system settings across devices.
The Google Pixel Watch is a much better deal at $50 off during Cyber Monday
We've been waiting for Google to make a watch for the better part of a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch has finally arrived. It does well for a first-gen smartwatch but costs quite a lot. Thankfully, the $50 Cyber Monday discount makes it slightly more affordable.
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5
Samsung's Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung's One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
Here's your first look at the Google Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but we're already excited for the future. Considering how fantastic both devices are, the promise of a Pixel 7a is just too alluring. A cheaper, smaller Pixel 7 could make for one of the best phones for 2023, especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to the display, camera, and even wireless charging. If you've been dying for an early glimpse at Google's next-gen budget-friendly phone, you don't have to wait for the new year for a preview.
Comments / 0