Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday Dec. 2nd. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Man dies in accidental Grand River drowning, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of man whose body was discovered in the Grand River Nov. 11 was ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner Tuesday. Hardy identified: Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say. A fisherman called 9-1-1...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
KENTWOOD, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)

Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway

LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
MICHIGAN STATE

