Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Suspect dead after shooting at Grand Rapids police officers, cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A potential homicide suspect shot at Grand Rapids police Thursday, when three officers returned fire, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The suspect died down the road from the shooting scene on Cass Avenue, Winstrom said. It was not clear if he died...
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
Man hospitalized after being shot by relative, Kalamazoo Township police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township man is recovering at the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his relative at a home on East Mosel Avenue Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. Wild emu chase: Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County. Officers were called to...
WWMT
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday Dec. 2nd. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
WWMT
Man dies in accidental Grand River drowning, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of man whose body was discovered in the Grand River Nov. 11 was ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner Tuesday. Hardy identified: Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say. A fisherman called 9-1-1...
WWMT
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
WWMT
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
Fox17
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two people died early Monday, Nov. 28, in a house fire in Kentwood. The victims are a 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman, Kentwood police said.
WWMT
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
Semi driver dies after veering off roadway, crashing into trees in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle semi crash in Southwest Michigan over the weekend. A truck driver was killed and a passenger was injured.
1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)
Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
WWMT
'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway
LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
WWMT
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Kent County. Dec. 1 -...
Comments / 0