WIBW
No. 9 Kansas defeats Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Battle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball took down Seton Hall 91-65 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse in the annual Big 12/Big East Battle. Six Jayhawks ended the night in double figures. Kevin McCullar Jr., back from a minor injury, led KU with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson’s 15 each, and K.J. Adams’ 11. Dajuan Harris Jr. had 10 points, and Wilson added 13 rebounds.
WIBW
K-State football takes home high honors, led by Anudike-Uzomah
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the Big 12 Championship, 17 Wildcats were recognized by the Big 12 Conference, led by DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Cooper Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of...
WIBW
K-State football gears up for Big 12 Championship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is getting ready for the biggest game of its season, the Big 12 Championship against 12-0 TCU on Saturday. The 9-3 Wildcats are coming in as underdogs. “They know they’ve been doubted quite a bit this year,” said head coach Chris Klieman. “Our...
WIBW
Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
WIBW
KU garners All-Big 12 Selections
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After securing is first bowl bid since 2008, and finishing the regular season at 6-6, the Jayhawks are among All-Big 12 selections. The Jayhawks await who they will face and what bowl game they will attend as that will be determined on Sunday.
Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender
Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
WIBW
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
NOLA.com
One bid to the Sugar Bowl is set. The other team is on its way — unless LSU wins Saturday
Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Kansas State is headed for its first Allstate Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won't win or lose Saturday, appears to be headed for the Dec. 31 game in the Caesars Superdome for the 17th time, by far the most of any school — unless LSU knocks off Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
40-acre grass fire extinguished near Allen
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grass fire that scorched about 40 acres near Allen has been extinguished. KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, fire crews from around the area responded to reports of a grass fire southwest of Allen. Officials from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee Co....
City of Shawnee seeks feedback on K-7 corridor at meeting Wednesday night
The public can weigh in on the future of Highway K-7 and the surrounding corridor in Shawnee, Kansas, during an open house meeting tonight.
WIBW
One arrested after Emporia foot chase
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia. While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of...
WIBW
Emporia parade goers line the streets for ‘A Joyful Christmas’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for “A Joyful Christmas” in Emporia. That was the theme for this year’s Christmas parade. After a Christmas Dedication in front of the Trusler Business Center, the parade took off. Music, lights and festivity filled the air as it...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
WIBW
Masks return to St. Francis campus after steep rise in flu, RSV cases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Face mask requirements have returned to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus after a steep rise in viral cases. The University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus says on Thursday, Dec. 1, that it has followed suit with Stormont Vail and the Topeka Municipal Court and has reinstated mask requirements.
WIBW
Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.
WIBW
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
