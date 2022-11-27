Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Charles Barkley on Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative blowback that came with him
Charles Barkley doesn’t know Hugh Freeze, but he’s going to support the new Auburn football coach. Barkley, the former Auburn great and analyst on “NBA on TNT,” has made it clear who he wanted as the next coach. He’s also made his feelings known on the way Auburn treated former coach Bryan Harsin, but the former NBA star is all in on Freeze.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Joseph Goodman: For UAB, Trent Dilfer is a risk with huge potential
UAB’s next football coach hasn’t even been introduced or met with his team and the guy already knows how to dominate football up in Tennessee. I’d say that’s a pretty good trick. I’d say that’s a man Gene Bartow would appreciate. Trent Dilfer is...
College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024
The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
NFL Thursday night: Mac Jones boils over in loss to Bills
The Buffalo Bills dominated New England for a 24-10 road victory that had Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sidelines on Thursday night. The Prime Video telecast of the game showed Jones, about to take a seat on the bench after a change of possession, shouting. The former Alabama All-American appeared to yell, “Throw the (expletive) ball,” followed by another sentence with another expletive in the assessment that the quick “game sucks.”
Take a look at how the Class 1A-4A football teams match up for this week’s Super 7
ANDALUSIA (13-1) vs. CHEROKEE COUNTY (12-2) Time: 11 a.m., Friday. Path to the Super 7: Andalusia – Beat Jackson 25-10, American Christian 31-7, Anniston 35-28 and Montgomery Catholic 29-26; Cherokee County – Beat Corner 47-10, West Morgan 42-28, Randolph 35-21 and Oneonta 42-21. Coaches: Andalusia – Trent Taylor...
BetMGM bonus code for Thursday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 13 slate starts with Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football and you can get in on the action with...
Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes
During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary’s
Houston’s first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success. The
Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap
Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
CFP to expand to 12 teams in 2024, comes to agreement with Rose Bowl, per report
The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The expansion would come two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026. A person with knowledge of...
St. James’ KJ Jackson rallies Trojans past Piedmont in second half of Class 3A title game
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes is arguably the most prolific offensive player in AHSAA history, starting 60 career games and leading the Bulldogs to two state titles. But he met his match, albeit almost a half-foot taller, in St. James signal-caller KJ Jackson on Thursday. Listed at 6-foot-4, but standing what...
Leroy clobbers Pickens County in Class 1A title game to clinch 6th overall crown
Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner piled up more yards on the ground than Pickens County’s entire offense as the sixth-ranked Bears cruised to a 42-20 victory over the Tornadoes in Thursday’s Class 1A title game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Leroy (13-1) captures the sixth state title in program...
Comments / 0