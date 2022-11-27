ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’

Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AL.com

The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7

High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
AL.com

Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report

Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
AL.com

College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Mac Jones boils over in loss to Bills

The Buffalo Bills dominated New England for a 24-10 road victory that had Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sidelines on Thursday night. The Prime Video telecast of the game showed Jones, about to take a seat on the bench after a change of possession, shouting. The former Alabama All-American appeared to yell, “Throw the (expletive) ball,” followed by another sentence with another expletive in the assessment that the quick “game sucks.”
AL.com

Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes

During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap

Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

