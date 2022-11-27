ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz

By Kellis Robinett
 4 days ago

The Kansas State volleyball team will have a new coach next season.

Suzie Fritz, who led the Wildcats to 393 victories during a 22-year stint as head coach, will not return in 2023. K-State decided a change in leadership was needed and announced the move on Sunday morning.

“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement, “and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State volleyball.”

Fritz has won more games than any other coach in K-State volleyball history. She boasts a record of 393-263 and helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the team’s head coach.

After starting out as an assistant with the Wildcats, Fritz was promoted to head coach in 2001 and led the program to several memorable seasons. She went 201-191 in conference play and helped the Wildcats win their first and only Big 12 title in 2003.

Despite those successes, K-State volleyball had struggled at times recently and only posted 15 wins in each of the past two seasons.

The Wildcats are investing in a new volleyball arena. A new coach will be in place when it opens.

“With our rich tradition of winning, along with the competitiveness of the Big 12 Conference,” Taylor said, “and the new Morgan Family Arena – which we believe will be one of the nicest volleyball venues in the country when it opens next season – we are confident that great success lies ahead for our volleyball program.”

