‘The Challenge’: Nelson Thomas Insists Devin Walker Never Manipulated Him

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas followed Devin Walker’s nomination suggestions during Ride or Dies Episode 7, causing viewers to believe the veteran was easily manipulated. However, Nelson disagrees and detailed his strategy and history with Devin in a series of tweets.

Nelson Thomas appeared to make moves in ‘The Challenge’ based on Devin Walker’s suggestions

Veteran Nelson Thomas and teammate Nurys Mateo won their second daily mission in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 7.

As the house was divided between the rookies, led by Jay Starrett, and the vets, with Jordan Wiseley at the helm, they wanted to choose which side to pick.

Due to Nelson’s previous allegiances to Devin Walker and Jay, the pair teamed up with them and the rookies to take out the former winners. Therefore, Devin suggested he nominate seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, four-time winner Darrell Taylor and three-time champ Veronica Portillo, and three-time winner Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira.

Additionally, he suggested Nelson throw in Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and boyfriend Chauncey Palmer because he didn’t trust her. Nelson appeared to believe everything Devin said and went through the plan, causing fans to think he manipulated his ally.

Nelson claims Devin never manipulated anyone

However, Nelly T took to Twitter to detail the plan and insisted Devin never orchestrated him to do anything as they were working together.

The Invasion of the Champions finalist explained they won the challenge, which many credit to Nurys, because they planned for him to memorize the colors while she remembered the shapes.

According to Nelson, two-time winner, Wes Bergmann taught him that technique, which he considers a “vet move.” Additionally, he claimed Devin didn’t manipulate anyone and pointed out they have a longstanding alliance that dates to their time on Are You the One? together.

Therefore, he considers Devin in his top five alongside Fessy Shafaat, who he knows can win challenges. Nelson explained he nominated Bananas and Nany because he recently got into an altercation with the seven-time winner and didn’t think they were working together. Even though he stands by throwing in his friend Nany, the two-time finalist admitted he should’ve had a conversation with his “sister” first.

Nelson and Devin appeared on ‘Are You the One?’ together

In 2015, Devin and Nelson made their reality TV debuts on Are You the One? Devin made a name for himself as a “puppet master” due to how he boasted about mistreating fling Kiki Cooper.

How he treated and spoke about women upset Cheyenne Floyd, who had a connection with Nelson at one point until figuring out they weren’t perfect matches, resulting in several arguments.

Additionally, Nelson got into it with Amanda Garcia when he sided with another castmate who pushed her.

As a result of their blowups, they were partnered during their first season of competition spinoff, The Challenge , season 28's Rivals 3 . While Nelson and Amanda won an elimination but didn't make it far, Devin and Cheyenne made the finals after getting brought back into the game following their elimination in episode 2.