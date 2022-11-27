ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’: Meri and Janelle Both Gave Profits From Their Vegas Homes To Buy Robyn’s $900,000 House

By Julia Odom
 4 days ago

In Sister Wives Season 17, some shocking new information about the family’s finances is revealed. Kody Brown’s first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown, admit they were the ones to help Kody get into his $900,000 house for his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle Brown paid $300,000 of her own money toward Robyn’s house

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle revealed some new information about Robyn Brown’s house on Sister Wives Season 17. Janelle bought a fifth-wheel trailer and lives on the family’s Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff.

The mother of six revealed that while she owns part of some of the lots, Kody and her other sister wives also have names on the properties. Because of this, she says she’s put herself in a “stupid position” financially.

She revealed a shocking inside look at the family’s financial decisions. Janelle revealed, “I gave half the proceeds from my house in Vegas to Robyn” to purchase her $900,000 house in Flagstaff . Based on Janelle’s Las Vegas home selling price, which means she gave $300,000.

Meri Brown also helped pay for Robyn’s house

In the November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Meri revealed how the family had worked together in the past to make sure each wife was taken care of financially.

Meri explained to the cameras, “Financially, at least up until fairly recently, our family’s always kind of like worked together and just put whatever funds that we had where they needed to go.

Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

She revealed, “When I sold my house in Vegas, I gave my money that I made from that house to Robyn so that she could buy her house here in Flagstaff.”

She said that was the family culture that they had. “That’s just what we’ve done. We’ve always worked together. I have no problem with the fact that I’m renting still,” Meri said.

Is it fair that Janelle and Meri gave their money to Robyn?

In the Sister Wives episode, Robyn talks about the family culture of helping each other. “You know we’ve always worked together to take care of the whole family. We worked together to buy Christine her house. We worked together to take care of the kids.”

It seems slightly hypocritical that Robyn was the only wife in the family who has never helped out the family financially. In fact, besides being the only wife to own a house, she is also the only one to have child care. She has a nanny to help with her two school-aged children, Ariella and Solomon.

It doesn’t seem fair that Janelle and Meri helped Robyn get into a house, but Kody refuses to help Janelle get into a place. Janelle and Christine have called Kody out on his “favoritism” toward Robyn and her children, but this is another example of her getting her needs met while the other wives are ignored.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Thinks Janelle Also Left Kody A’ Long Time Ago’

Comments / 125

cindi rine
4d ago

I knew from the very first time that I saw Robin, that she was a trouble maker. All she does is whine and cry. When Mery divorced Kody, that was the first problem. And since that happened, everyone gives up for Robin. That’s Bull crap. Kody is now mistreating the rest of his wives, so they will leave him and they appear to be the bad people. Just like he said about Mery. Something about Mery could leave, but he’d never make her go, because he didn’t want to be the bad guy. Well Kody, we all know that YOU ARE THE BAD GUY. Shame on you treating the mothers of your children and other children, like you have. You are a disgrace to all men who have had multiple children with multiple women. You my dear Kody, have made babies with women, you have no respect for, and then end up blaming the women and children. You should be the POSTER CHILD, for NOT allowing polygamy leagel in the United States. And you my dear, belong in prison for breaking these womens hearts. God is going to be judging you one day, and it’s Not going to be pretty.

Reply(3)
105
Donna Larson
4d ago

Kody owes them back money!!!! Robyn is twofaced and Kodys narcisstic!!!! They deserve one another. Robyn whines how he’s in a bad mood but no concern of what the women are going thru!!!! She’s taking advantage of Meri too!!! She could care less about her!

Reply
78
CRC433
4d ago

Robbins a great actress. She put on a great show. Her and Cody are such hypocrites, self-centered and narcissistic. All they ever talk about is themselves and their feelings and how much they’ve done. They give no one else in the family credit. Cody‘s been so ugly to Christine for years. He’s lucky she stayed as long as she did. Janelle‘s next but Mary so codependent she won’t. Mary is also the one that had the cyber relationship

Reply(2)
51
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
