College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after David Shaw leaves Stanford

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Deion Sanders Reportedly Narrows Decision Down To 3 Schools
Deion Sanders is currently one of the hottest names in the coaching market. Could this be the year Sanders makes the jump to coaching at the FBS level? According to a report, Sanders has narrowed his decision down to coaching at one of three schools: Cincinnati, Colorado and South ...
College Football Coach Releases Statement Following Stunning Firing On Monday
One of the big surprises of the college football coaching carousel came earlier this week when UNLV fired third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, had improved the Rebels from 0-6 during his first season to 5-7 this year. But UNLV athletics director ...
Lane Kiffin Responds to Auburn 'Angel' Coach Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss Insult
New Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is a snake-oil salesman, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin isn't letting him off the hook
CBS Sports
Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph arrested, faces domestic assault charges
Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic disturbance call, Lincoln Police records show. Joseph was arrested at 1:54 p.m. CT and processed into jail as he faces counts of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor in Nebraska. "I was made aware of the...
Look: Urban Meyer Has Surprising Pick for No. 1 Team in College Football
Even though he hasn't coached a college football game in four years, Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about continuing to support Ohio State, where he spent seven seasons on the sidelines. As a result, Meyer's pick for the new No. 1 team in college football might come as a bit of a shock. With the ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
atozsports.com
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
Georgia Tech Is Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
Earlier this season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season. In late September, after the team opened with a 1-3 record, Georgia Tech decided it was time to move on from Collins. He failed to win more than three games in any season.
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
Just days after their 2022 regular-season finale against Baylor, one University of Texas quarterback is apparently planning to enter the transfer portal. Sources close to the Longhorns program appear to indicate that Hudson Card will seek a fresh start with a new team in 2023. Card, a ...
Hugh Freeze sends message to Nick Saban, Alabama as new Auburn HC
Hugh Freeze was introduced as the new Auburn football coach on Tuesday and he had a message for Nick Saban and the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. The decision of the Auburn Tigers to hire Hugh Freeze as their next head coach after firing Bryan Harsin midseason has been met with heavy (and rightful) criticism given his transgressions both at Ole Miss and even at Liberty with his direct message activity. But you can boil down the decision at Auburn to one thing: They want to win football games.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Carter Shaw, Son of former Stanford coach David Shaw commits to UCLA
The younger Shaw will not be following in his father's footsteps
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer
Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
2022 high school football state champions
MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find tournaments in your state. 2022 high school football state champions. Alabama. 7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Auburn, 49-24 6A —
2022 Heisman odds updated after pivotal Week 13 of college football season
Following a consequential Week 13 of college football action, Vegas Insider has released updated Heisman odds with a new odds leader. Although there were 12 candidates on the odds leaderboard after Week 12, the list is now down to just six top candidates. Also notable, the newest Heisman odds exclude any player that isn’t a quarterback. Running backs Blake Corum and Chase Brown, as well as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., are no longer betting options – at least not on Vegas Insider.
Comments / 0