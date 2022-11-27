ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

4 Easter Eggs in ‘Wednesday’ About the Addams Family Universe

By Gabriela Silva
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Tim Burton’s Wednesday is a new installment to the Addams family franchise focused on the coming-of-age story of the macabre teen. While not a continuation of the 1991 movies, the Netflix series pays homage to the beloved characters and the franchise. Die-hard Addams family fans will pick up on a few, like the infamous snap and the return of Christian Ricci , who made Wednesday Addams a pop culture phenomenon. Wednesday has more than a few Easter Eggs to take a look at.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSKKs_0jP6sJbR00
Jenna Ortega and the Snap Easter Egg in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

Principal Weems has a lifesize bear in her office in ‘Wednesday’

One small Easter Egg in Wednesday that fans might not have caught on to was in Weems’s office. The first time Wednesday meets Weems, the scene pans to show her and her parents in her office. In the background, there is specific item fans might recognize. By the door is a life-size roaring bear standing on its hind legs.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Victor Dorobantu’s Thing Had a Fascinating Filming Process

At first, fans might not think much of it, but it connects to the original black-and-white series, The Addams Family . The bear or polar bear resides within the Addams family home next to the grand staircase. Gomez accidentally stabs it with his sword. It is a small homage to the first live-action of the Addams family. Fans may also speculate its ties to the monstrous teddy bear Pubert gets in the second movie installment.

‘Wednesday’ mentions many of the Addams family relatives in worthwhile Easter Eggs

The Netflix series includes many of the well-known Addams family clan. Fans get their dose of Thing, Lurch, and the cooky and bizarre Uncle Fester . But Wednesday also has a few Easter Eggs relating to the rest of the family, despite never actually seeing them on screen. In the first episode, Xavier saves Wednesday from a falling gargoyle. He reveals they knew each other as children. His godmother and her grandmama caused chaos across Europe together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtQkc_0jP6sJbR00
Cousin Itt portrait in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

RELATED: How ‘Wednesday’ Paid Tribute to Latin Culture – From Dances to a Tradition Sweet and Spicy Treat

As fans know, grandmama is a pivotal character in the franchise and appears in the movie installments. That is not the only Addams family Easter Egg. In Wednesday Episode 7, Fester and Wednesday look for Nathaniel Faulkner’s journal in the Nightshade library. Fester points out a photo of Ignatius Itt, better known in the franchise as Cousin Itt. The unforgettable family member covered in long hair who loves wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Ophelia Frump is one of the final Easter Eggs to the Addams family franchise in Wednesday . Before becoming an Addams, Morticia’s maiden name was Frump. The series does not mention Ophelia but instead names Wesneday’s dorm room after her. Ophelia is also a tie to the character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet .

Morticia’s penchant for rose stems in ‘Wednesday’

In The Addams Family , Anjelica Huston’s version of Morticia uniquely displays blood-red roses. Her greenhouse is filled with dead or dying plants. Audiences watch her put together a bouquet of beautiful red roses, but instead of marveling at their natural red beauty, Morticia cuts off the head to keep the thorny stem.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’ Explained: How and Why [Spoiler] Is the Serial Killer Monster

In Wednesday Episode 5 , Wednesday wants answers to what happened to her parents 25 years ago. Part of the mystery is when she sees her mother in town inside a graveyard. As she looks at Garrett Gates’s headstone , she rips off the red petals of the rose and only leaves the stem. Its an easily recognizable Easter Egg in Wednesday .

Gomez Addams’s profession was an Easter Egg in the yearbook seen in ‘Wednesday’

From the start, the Addams family had immense old wealth. The movies even reveal Gomez’s secret vault full of jewels, gold coins, and countless treasures. But the question always remained of what was Gomez’s profession. Gomez always had the characteristics of a businessman, and he was. He was described as amassing his wealth from multiple businesses and overseas. His businesses included a uranium mine, an exotic animal farm, a salt mine, and even a factory that manufactures tombstones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbXPb_0jP6sJbR00
Gwen Jones and Lucius Hoyos as Morticia and Gomez in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

This small detail about Gomez was an Easter Egg in Wednesday . In the fifth episode, Morticia looks through her old yearbook in Weems’s office. She is surprised when her page has been ripped out. But fans see a portion of Gomez’s

In his future bio, he explains his dreams of amassing wealth through investments, and his career resides in law. Gomez also wants to own a swamp, an animal farm, a salt mine, a tombstone business, and a uranium factory. He also wished to open a law firm to help those in need.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix .

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Who Is Goody Addams and How Does She Tie Into the Greater Mystery?

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy