Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs another DNP

Harris (oblique) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday, now has missed back-to-back sessions, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would boost his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If Harris ends up out or limited this weekend, though, Jaylen Warren -- a full participant for the second day in a row after being inactive Week 12 -- would be in line for an expanded role versus Atlanta.
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Zay Jones, Isaiah McKenzie

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rostered in 86% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues but if you happen to be in one of the thousands of leagues where he's still available, now is the time to pounce. Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns in Week 13 and could immediately step into an offense where he is surrounded by solid playmakers to put up big numbers. However, Watson has been stashed in most leagues for weeks now and owners in more forward-thinking leagues will have to be on their toes as they look for Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire options.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness

Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR

Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday

Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday

Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of the Week 12 loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
