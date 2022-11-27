ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CBS Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs another DNP

Harris (oblique) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday, now has missed back-to-back sessions, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would boost his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If Harris ends up out or limited this weekend, though, Jaylen Warren -- a full participant for the second day in a row after being inactive Week 12 -- would be in line for an expanded role versus Atlanta.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday

Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Zay Jones, Isaiah McKenzie

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rostered in 86% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues but if you happen to be in one of the thousands of leagues where he's still available, now is the time to pounce. Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns in Week 13 and could immediately step into an offense where he is surrounded by solid playmakers to put up big numbers. However, Watson has been stashed in most leagues for weeks now and owners in more forward-thinking leagues will have to be on their toes as they look for Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire options.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Week 13 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays 25-1

The Washington Commanders will try to stay hot when they face the New York Giants during the Week 13 NFL schedule. Washington has won six of its last seven games, including a 19-13 win against Atlanta last week. The Giants got off to a hot start this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 13 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 13 NFL lines should you target with your Week 13 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return

Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday

Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump

The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad

Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Packers' Tipa Galeai: Done for season

Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
