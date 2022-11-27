ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 205

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Trump: "That Can-Ye brought this guy uninvited, and MADE me eat dinner with him!! Then I found out this guy really gets me! That's not my fault he's some White Superiority Complex!! Believe me!!"

Reply(5)
27
Al Nguyen
4d ago

It seems like DUMPTY doesn't remember much these days. Most criminals suffering from the same mental condition. It called selected memory or lies.

Reply(5)
43
Soxpats
4d ago

As a registered independent, as of today, I will not vote for another republican as long as trump is in the picture. He is an absolute disgrace to the party. The Republicans need to return to their roots as to what they actually stand for!! They all need to stand up against Trump and people like MTG. And before you respond with how bad the democrats are- there are definitely some democrats I would never vote for! We need to bring back civility and common sense!! We need politicians that will cross the aisle when it benefits the American people.

Reply(5)
32
