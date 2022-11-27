ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
DETROIT, MI
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old woman was killed Nov. 22 in Wyandotte when her boyfriend allegedly ran over her. Troy Szydlowski, 35, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Jayde Lee. Police said the alleged crime happened during a domestic situation off 1st street near Poplar. If...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
WIXOM, MI
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
DETROIT, MI
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case

The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
PONTIAC, MI
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
DETROIT, MI
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Woman accused of trying to start fire at gas station enters plea, is sentenced

A woman accused of trying to start a fire inside a Pontiac gas station last May was sentenced Thursday after pleading to a reduced charge and a related crime. As stated Thursday in 50th District Court, assistant prosecutor Jay Belanger amended a felony charge of arson-preparation to burn property to misdemeanor arson-preparation to burn property less than $200 for Danielle Green, 23.
PONTIAC, MI
Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies

A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
DETROIT, MI

