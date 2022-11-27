Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect who shot and killed man at Greenfield gas station sought by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying the gunman responsible for a fatal gas station shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. A 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a truck at a Shell gas station in the 20500 block of Greenfield, near Eight Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old woman was killed Nov. 22 in Wyandotte when her boyfriend allegedly ran over her. Troy Szydlowski, 35, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Jayde Lee. Police said the alleged crime happened during a domestic situation off 1st street near Poplar. If...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
Detroit News
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
fox2detroit.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of trying to start fire at gas station enters plea, is sentenced
A woman accused of trying to start a fire inside a Pontiac gas station last May was sentenced Thursday after pleading to a reduced charge and a related crime. As stated Thursday in 50th District Court, assistant prosecutor Jay Belanger amended a felony charge of arson-preparation to burn property to misdemeanor arson-preparation to burn property less than $200 for Danielle Green, 23.
fox2detroit.com
10-year-old boy charged after making hit list, bringing knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy brought a knife to his Mt. Clemens school after making a hit list, according to the Macomb County prosecutor. According to Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office, the boy allegedly made a list of students who were mean to him and had called him names before bringing a knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies
A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
The Oakland Press
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers launches podcast to help solve Detroit murders, find missing people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan launched a podcast to help solve crimes and bring missing people home. "April 16, 2016, my 6-month-old Miracle was shot and killed," Jennifer Murray said. "Anything to get answers for my baby. I need justice for her." Silence is hurting families as...
fox2detroit.com
Woman allegedly run over by boyfriend in Wyandotte
A man is accused of running over his girlfriend in Wyandotte, killing her. He is now facing charges, but her family said it isn't enough because it doesn't bring their loved one back.
Clinton Twp. man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend's family dispute on Thanksgiving leads to shooting
A Clinton Township man is facing charges after a dispute between his girlfriend’s family on Thanksgiving allegedly turned to gun violence outside a home in Warren.
