MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation is inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people, not only in Miami Beach but throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are amazed yearly by the level of performers that we discover at the Youth Music Festival.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO