Pembroke Park, FL

Click10.com

Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami Art Week: Guide to the biggest parties and events

MIAMI – Miami Art Week and the Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center is celebrating 20 years since the event came to town and now event organizers want you to come celebrate. The big daddy of them all starts Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4....
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival: Open Call for Auditions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation is inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people, not only in Miami Beach but throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are amazed yearly by the level of performers that we discover at the Youth Music Festival.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miramar police seek South Carolina woman in deadly hit-and-run crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. According to authorities, the victim, later identified as Silvio...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Local boy battles aggressive form of leukemia

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer, affecting approximately 4,000 children every year in the U.S. When now-6-year-old Rocca Passaro was diagnosed in the summer of 2021, he was at the time like any child his age. “He was your average 5-year-old, very intelligent, eager...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care

MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
MIAMI, FL

