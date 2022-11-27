Read full article on original website
Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
Suspect accepts plea deal after brutal beatdown of tourist in Brickell
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of beating up a tourist in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in January 2020, formally accepted a plea deal Wednesday and will serve 120 days in jail. Malcom Foster, then 26, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2020,...
Group of volunteers clean up Biscayne Bay island covered with trash left by irresponsible boaters
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Bright and early Saturday morning, a small flotilla of volunteers left the marina at Mattheson Hammock in Coral Gables. They were en route to a tiny island in Biscayne National Park that has been disrespected and degraded by inconsiderate boaters who recreate there. Local 10...
FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
Miami Art Week: Guide to the biggest parties and events
MIAMI – Miami Art Week and the Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center is celebrating 20 years since the event came to town and now event organizers want you to come celebrate. The big daddy of them all starts Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4....
Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
Sound of popping balloons prompt active shooter scare on Barry University campus
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – There was a scare on the campus of Barry University on Thursday following reports of an armed and active shooter. A series of loud popping sounds created pure panic but fortunately it turned out to be a false alarm. Cell phone video shows people hiding...
7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival: Open Call for Auditions
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation is inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people, not only in Miami Beach but throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are amazed yearly by the level of performers that we discover at the Youth Music Festival.”
Miramar police seek South Carolina woman in deadly hit-and-run crash
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. According to authorities, the victim, later identified as Silvio...
Local boy battles aggressive form of leukemia
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer, affecting approximately 4,000 children every year in the U.S. When now-6-year-old Rocca Passaro was diagnosed in the summer of 2021, he was at the time like any child his age. “He was your average 5-year-old, very intelligent, eager...
BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care
MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
Development concerns arise as new 3-story mosque set for construction in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – After a mosque was approved by Broward County officials to be built in Cooper City, development issues arose on Tuesday after the proposed height of the building has caused concern for neighbors. The Nur-Ul-Islam is building a new three-story school building and a mosque with...
Watch: Thief caught on camera stealing $300 reindeer decoration in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It looks like the grinch has made an early appearance before the holidays have even started. A Christmas crook in a mask and hoodie was caught on camera early Monday morning after stealing a ten-and-a-half-foot tall inflatable reindeer from a front yard in southwest Miami-Dade.
15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Miami-Dade teen
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday that Darrell Hobley is facing charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.
