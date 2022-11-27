ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wife, children pen heartfelt tributes to Charlotte meteorologist tragically killed

By Shaquira Speaks
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvR6a_0jP6onAv00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.

Deadly Helicopter Crash in Charlotte

On Saturday, the people closest to him listed more descriptions and told more stories to really show the kind of person Myers was.

As black hearses pulled into Carmel Baptist Church,friends, family and long time viewers prepared to send their loved one jason myers home. Some traveled as far as Kentucky and Virginia to pay their respects.

“Confusion, despair, anger, an overwhelming amount of grief, and to all of that God says come to me and I will give you rest.”

Its been nearly one week since Charlotte lost a beloved meterologist, but nothing compares to the lifetime of grieving Myers' immediate family will endure.

“Jason how can we thank God enough for you in return for all the joy that we feel before God because of you. I love you Jason.”

His four children each prepared a statement praising their father for how great he was to them individually.

“He was a man I waved at in texas as he would come home from work, I would stand up in the window of our apartment, wait until he pulled up in the driveway, to run downstairs for him to scoop me up and hold me. Knowing my dad Jason instead of shedding tears, let’s celebrate his life, never taking another moment or person for granted. I love you dad and you will always be in my heart. He knew how important it was to not do life alone but rather be surrounded with people that you love. He played tirelessly with us on the trampoline with us.”

A letter written by his 13-year-old daughter was also read.

“All that talking while brushing must have been a good thing because he had the prettiest smile in our family. Maybe that was why he was such a good tooth fairy. He would leave notes from the tooth fairy folded in hearts, and squares, and other shapes. And when I would write notes to them asking them questions about their lives he would write back. And it was a long time before I realized that my dad was my fairy pen pal.”

His wife Jillian spoke of their life long relationship together and how they made sure to keep love in their marriage.

“He surprised me for our 15th wedding anniversary was to re-enact that Duke Gardens proposal with that same speech and our children as witnesses and presented me with a new ring.”

Hundreds of people came from out of state for Myers' viewing and funeral. After Saturday morning's service----the family held a private burial. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘She brought me my luck’: Cabarrus County woman gives birth to baby girl on same day she wins $100,000

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Brenda Gomez Hernandez, of Concord, won a $100,000 lottery prize from a Powerball ticket after delivering a baby girl on Nov. 9, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.” Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, matched numbers on four […]
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Baseball Hall of Famer and North Carolina native Gaylord Perry dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina native Gaylord Perry, acclaimed Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner, as well as master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. […]
GAFFNEY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identifies Victim after Deadly Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. In a press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy