ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, NC

Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies

By Connor Lomis
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6NMn_0jP6ocSw00

VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was charged Friday for the murder of a four-year-old in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey’s father, was apprehended without incident at a family member’s home in Madison County.

Chelsea Crompton (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on Nov. 17 around 2:12 p.m., where they found the Lidey unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died days later on Nov. 20.

PREVIOUS | Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death,” said Sheriff Brown. “We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

Crompton is being held under no bond and has a first appearance on Monday, Nov. 28, in Catawba County District Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, charged with possession of firearm by felon, found with fully-loaded gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A felon known to Asheville Police Department was arrested this week when officers followed up on community complaints in a specific neighborhood. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Aric Rashad Harper, 29, (11/09/1993) was arrested near the 1 block of Granada Street. Officers found Harper to be in possession of a fully-loaded 9 mm Palmetto State Armory Dagger, which they seized.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County

31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they conducted a large ‘Street Takeover’ operation that resulted in multiple stops, charges and arrests. Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte. On Nov. 18 and 19, officers made...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy