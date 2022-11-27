ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

A business devastated by fire reopens and millions of Americans brave the holiday travel rush: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WTRF

West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU indoor track and field schedule announced

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more

Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
CINCINNATI, OH

