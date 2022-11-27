A business devastated by fire reopens and millions of Americans brave the holiday travel rush: Here are the week’s top headlines

Read full article on original website
Largest hand-cut stone masonry building in North America is located in West Virginia
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world. The historic structure housed patients from 1864 to 1994. The building was constructed to originally hold 250 people but had an astounding number of 2,400 patients at one time in the 1950s.
Power restored for thousands in Lewis County, hundreds still without power
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 640 Mon Power customers are still without power. Most of those without power are in Weston. 505 of the 640 total customers without power are in Weston. In other places throughout Lewis County, 17 customers in Alum Bridge are...
West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
Crews battled house fire in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road. Details are limited at this time. Fire crews are on scene. 7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
“Solutions for Success” tour brings local feedback on public education to Charleston
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores came back in West Virginia, both AFT-West Virginia and the West Virginia Educators Association were dissatisfied with the results and are looking to make changes. Both organizations share the mission of providing students in the Mountain...
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
3 confirmed dead in Friday morning crash in Weston
The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
WVU indoor track and field schedule announced
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
WVSP need help identifying theft suspect
The West Virginia State Police are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a person suspected of larceny.
