Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
DeSantis visits Bill Baggs park to announce $22.7M in grants for Biscayne Bay
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Thursday in Key Biscayne to say projects on the restoration of Biscayne Bay are moving forward with $22.7 million through seven awards from a state’s grant program. DeSantis said that since...
Click10.com
1 arrested, 3 cited after group caught on camera trashing Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man on a felony charge and cited three others after a group of boaters were caught on camera trashing an island in Biscayne National Park last month. Local 10 News first showed you the video in mid-November. A disgusted boater,...
Click10.com
Local photographer snaps unique lightning picture on edge of Everglades
WEST BROWARD, Fla. – People from all over the world are flocking to South Florida this weekend for Art Basel, but one local photographer made his own masterpiece on the edge of the Everglades. Steve Romero went to Holiday Park in Davie on Wednesday night to take pictures of...
Click10.com
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
Click10.com
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
Click10.com
Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
Click10.com
FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
Click10.com
Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
Click10.com
Suspect accepts plea deal after brutal beatdown of tourist in Brickell
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of beating up a tourist in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in January 2020, formally accepted a plea deal Wednesday and will serve 120 days in jail. Malcom Foster, then 26, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2020,...
Click10.com
Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
Click10.com
Proposal regarding flags in classrooms on Miami-Dade school board meeting agenda
MIAMI – A flag flap has come to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board, and it involves fling the American flag at schools and outlawing others. The American flag should be flying at all schools, and in classrooms, according to district years-old policy. “I just don’t think that’s the...
Click10.com
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale’s mayor asks state’s top legal officer to weigh in on commission race won by city’s longtime auditor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis penned a letter Friday to Florida’s attorney general asking for an “advisory opinion” on the city’s District 1 race which was won by the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst. It is the latest twist...
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
Click10.com
Development concerns arise as new 3-story mosque set for construction in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – After a mosque was approved by Broward County officials to be built in Cooper City, development issues arose on Tuesday after the proposed height of the building has caused concern for neighbors. The Nur-Ul-Islam is building a new three-story school building and a mosque with...
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
Click10.com
Miramar police announce indictment in woman’s 1980 killing
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police announced an indictment in a more than four-decades-old cold case Thursday. A grand jury indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual assault and murder in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth. “We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” the agency...
Click10.com
Hialeah police release video of brazen Burlington bandit in action
HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral. If people thought that picture was bizarre just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday. Officers very much...
Click10.com
All aboard! Brightline to host events and holiday happenings for Miami Art Week
MIAMI – In December, South Florida comes alive with perfect weather, international art events and the start of the holiday season. With the 20th year of Art Basel Miami officially underway, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America has announced that they will celebrate the spirited time of the year with an endless array of events and surprises for its riders coming and going.
Click10.com
Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
Comments / 0