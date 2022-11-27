ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Local photographer snaps unique lightning picture on edge of Everglades

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – People from all over the world are flocking to South Florida this weekend for Art Basel, but one local photographer made his own masterpiece on the edge of the Everglades. Steve Romero went to Holiday Park in Davie on Wednesday night to take pictures of...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Miramar police announce indictment in woman’s 1980 killing

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police announced an indictment in a more than four-decades-old cold case Thursday. A grand jury indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual assault and murder in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth. “We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” the agency...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah police release video of brazen Burlington bandit in action

HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral. If people thought that picture was bizarre just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday. Officers very much...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

All aboard! Brightline to host events and holiday happenings for Miami Art Week

MIAMI – In December, South Florida comes alive with perfect weather, international art events and the start of the holiday season. With the 20th year of Art Basel Miami officially underway, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America has announced that they will celebrate the spirited time of the year with an endless array of events and surprises for its riders coming and going.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
MIAMI, FL

