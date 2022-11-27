Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
cleveland.com
The first staff change Ohio State football’s Ryan Day must consider after another loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day may need to make another significant adjustment to the coaching staff to correct the problems that led to another loss to Michigan. He won’t need to hand out a pink slip this time, as he did to a few assistants...
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback Of The Year
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the most in the country.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff
For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance
Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum finally praises Jim Harbaugh, credits coach for 'one of the greatest' transformations in CFB history
Paul Finebaum might officially be on the Jim Harbaugh train for now. Finebaum has been a noted critic of Harbaugh, but praised the transformation that has happened in Ann Arbor because of the Michigan HC on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’. Harbaugh has gone from someone on the hot...
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
Tell Me More: From the gridiron to a Columbus patrol car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is a big man from Columbus who was a pro football prospect when he left the city on a full scholarship. He turned pro all right, just not in the uniform he expected. Columbus police officer Jason Sekinger is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and was the big man on […]
ccsoh.us
City League Sports Podcast: East High School Football Team
We sit down with the East High School football team, the City League North co-champions. Taizaun Burns, class of 2025, Wayne Lindsay III, class of 2023, and head coach Mike Bell discuss their historic football season which restored order to a school with a lot of tradition. The first team all district and first team all city players Burns and Lindsay talk about how the culture change in the football program has lead to a culture change in the school as a whole, and they embrace their new roles as leaders in the school building that many kids look up to.
Breaking: Ohio State President Is Reportedly Stepping Down
The Ohio State University is reportedly set for a major shakeup in leadership. According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, the university's president is set to announce her resignation. Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson is set to announce her resignation on Tuesday, according to the report. "Ohio State...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
NBC4 Columbus
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s …. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Columbus schools address bus route changes. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation...
Comments / 0