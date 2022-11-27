ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback Of The Year

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the most in the country.
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
ccsoh.us

City League Sports Podcast: East High School Football Team

We sit down with the East High School football team, the City League North co-champions. Taizaun Burns, class of 2025, Wayne Lindsay III, class of 2023, and head coach Mike Bell discuss their historic football season which restored order to a school with a lot of tradition. The first team all district and first team all city players Burns and Lindsay talk about how the culture change in the football program has lead to a culture change in the school as a whole, and they embrace their new roles as leaders in the school building that many kids look up to.
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State President Is Reportedly Stepping Down

The Ohio State University is reportedly set for a major shakeup in leadership. According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, the university's president is set to announce her resignation. Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson is set to announce her resignation on Tuesday, according to the report. "Ohio State...
Sidney Daily News

SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio

SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s …. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Columbus schools address bus route changes. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation...
