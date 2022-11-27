Read full article on original website
The Dolphins vs. the 49ers: A Tale of Two Armsteads
I believe that Arik will play and play well and that Terron either won't play, or won't play well.
Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert clarifies comments on 49ers, excited for reunion in San Francisco
Raheem Mostert recently clarified comments he made about the Dolphins and 49ers, saying his intention was not to disrespect his former team.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Yardbarker
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa
There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Arik Armstead plans to play Sunday; No Deebo at practice; McCaffrey, Omenihu return
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Arik Armstead participated in his third consecutive practice, including last Friday's session. The defensive lineman is close to returning to the football field. He has not played since Week 4 due to foot and ankle injuries.
AOL Corp
Jimmy Garoppolo is amid the best season of his career. Will it finally help the 49ers win a Super Bowl?
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't supposed to be here. The San Francisco 49ers made explicit plans last summer to move on from the game-management era. Kyle Shanahan named 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance the starter in July. Garoppolo had already said his goodbye, ready to take on the next chapter of his NFL career ahead of an anticipated offseason trade.
49ers defense eager to face Dolphins, prove Chiefs game was a fluke
The Kansas City Chiefs offense currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total yards and points scored. The unit put up 42 points on the San Francisco 49ers defense when the two teams met at Levi's Stadium on October 23. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gifted the Chiefs two more points on a safety for a total of 44.
Dolphins Deep Dive: What should we expect as Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face mentor Kyle Shanahan?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss coach Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco as he faces his mentor 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
