ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska volleyball: Huskers cruise past Hornets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits. In the 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 sweep, Nebraska limited...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Four Huskers earn All-Big Ten recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

‘The first day I fell in love,’: LPS rolls out girls wrestling teams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time, Lincoln Public Schools will go to the mat with girls wrestling teams, instead of girls and boys competing against each other. In 2021, Nebraska sanctioned girls wrestling to be its own sport, but LPS couldn’t pin down money in the budget to add those teams until this school year.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hour of Code on Saturday

The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln east girls wrestling

The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Rhule announces football staff hires

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has assembled part of his first Husker staff with the hiring of six coaches on Thursday. The hirings are pending the completion of University of Nebraska background checks. The coaching staff hires for Nebraska Football include:. E.J. Barthel, Running...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April. Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023. Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers roll past Boston College in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 23 points to help Nebraska defeat Boston College, 88-67, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Tominaga made 7-of-8 shots from the floor, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run in the second half. Tominaga was one of five players to score...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy