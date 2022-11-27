Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
1011now.com
Nebraska volleyball: Huskers cruise past Hornets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits. In the 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 sweep, Nebraska limited...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
1011now.com
Four Huskers earn All-Big Ten recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
1011now.com
‘The first day I fell in love,’: LPS rolls out girls wrestling teams
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time, Lincoln Public Schools will go to the mat with girls wrestling teams, instead of girls and boys competing against each other. In 2021, Nebraska sanctioned girls wrestling to be its own sport, but LPS couldn’t pin down money in the budget to add those teams until this school year.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
1011now.com
Hour of Code on Saturday
The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
1011now.com
Lincoln east girls wrestling
1011now.com
Lincoln area schools monitoring slowing enrollment growth amid recovery from pandemic drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each day, 41,784 early childhood to twelfth-grade learners attend Lincoln Public school. That’s just 37 more than last year, but new Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said he’s just happy to see positive growth. “We actually projected as part of our budget we would lose...
1011now.com
Rhule announces football staff hires
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has assembled part of his first Husker staff with the hiring of six coaches on Thursday. The hirings are pending the completion of University of Nebraska background checks. The coaching staff hires for Nebraska Football include:. E.J. Barthel, Running...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
1011now.com
Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April. Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023. Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special...
1011now.com
Huskers roll past Boston College in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 23 points to help Nebraska defeat Boston College, 88-67, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Tominaga made 7-of-8 shots from the floor, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run in the second half. Tominaga was one of five players to score...
klkntv.com
Semi jackknifes in central Nebraska during dangerous Tuesday morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding everyone to watch their speed and drive according to conditions on Tuesday. Ice and snow caused crashes all over the state in the morning, even on roads that appeared relatively safe. The patrol’s Troop C shared a photo of...
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
