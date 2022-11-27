ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon limited

If all goes to plan, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will have all their Week 1 starters playing against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice inside the team’s indoor facility. Chase spoke to reporters today regarding his potential return this weekend, and described feeling good last week, but not quite ready to play. This week, he seems to be much more comfortable.
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (concussion) limited on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Mixon was able to register a limited participation to start Week 13's preparation after sitting out one game with a concussion. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 17th (20.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, expect Samaje Perine to see more touches if Mixon is unable to be cleared before Sunday.
Yardbarker

The Tennessee Titans Are Contenders Because of Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost a tough game to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. However, there is no need to panic, as they have arguably the NFL’s most explosive player, Derrick Henry, on their team. In Mike Vrabel, they also have a coach who gets the most out of his roster.
