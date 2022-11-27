Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Men's Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon limited
If all goes to plan, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will have all their Week 1 starters playing against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice inside the team’s indoor facility. Chase spoke to reporters today regarding his potential return this weekend, and described feeling good last week, but not quite ready to play. This week, he seems to be much more comfortable.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 13 NFL picks: Chiefs get revenge on Bengals in one-point thriller; 49ers cool off Tua's Dolphins
The trifecta almost came through last week. I went 11-5 straight up, 3-2-1 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, but went 8-8 with my CBSSports.com expert picks. Why couldn't the Packers score late to get the cover, rather than kicking that field goal?. As it...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (concussion) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Mixon was able to register a limited participation to start Week 13's preparation after sitting out one game with a concussion. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 17th (20.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, expect Samaje Perine to see more touches if Mixon is unable to be cleared before Sunday.
Yardbarker
The Tennessee Titans Are Contenders Because of Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans lost a tough game to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. However, there is no need to panic, as they have arguably the NFL’s most explosive player, Derrick Henry, on their team. In Mike Vrabel, they also have a coach who gets the most out of his roster.
'It was just wild': Heritage Hall beats Tulsa Metro Christian for Class 3A football title
EDMOND — The chaos started when Charlie Ghaniabadi landed on the football in the end zone, and it didn’t stop until the game was over. Heritage Hall forced six turnovers. River Faulkner and Andy Bass ran wild. And the quarterback who set an Oklahoma high school playoff record wasn’t on the winning team.
Buffalo Bills showcase organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program
Buffalo Bills showcase several organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program Thursday night against the New England Patriots
Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers
Cincinnati is entering the home stretch of its schedule with four upcoming home games.
Utah stuns No. 4 Arizona on 10th anniversary of Utes coaching legend Rick Majerus' death
Unranked Utah's biggest victory of the year, a Pac-12 opening 81-66 upset of No. 4 Arizona on Thursday night, came exactly 10 years after the death of Rick Majerus, the legendary coach who led the Utes to the 1998 national title game.
