If all goes to plan, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will have all their Week 1 starters playing against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice inside the team’s indoor facility. Chase spoke to reporters today regarding his potential return this weekend, and described feeling good last week, but not quite ready to play. This week, he seems to be much more comfortable.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO