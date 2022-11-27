IT’S A DATE: It’s never too early to start planning for 2023’s destination cruise shows. Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton’s: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays. For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO