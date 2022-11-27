Read full article on original website
Related
What's The Absolute Worst TV Show You Watched This Year?
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Love Is Blind.
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. "BLUE FANTASY 2022" Starts on December 1st, 2022
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces “BLUE FANTASY 2022”, a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel’s concept of “TOKYO WAVES” and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold “BLUE FANTASY 2022” from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006215/en/ mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. “BLUE FANTASY 2022” Starts on December 1st, 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show
IT’S A DATE: It’s never too early to start planning for 2023’s destination cruise shows. Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton’s: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays. For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a...
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. Rasheed was the sole breadwinner for his family and aspired to a better life -- owning a house and getting his two sisters married.
Comments / 0