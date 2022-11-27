ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Michigan, South Carolina among Kirk Herbstreit's top eight performing teams of Week 13

Michigan and South Carolina were among ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams from Week 13. Michigan knocked off Ohio State to remain unbeaten and get back to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a glorious day for Jim Harbaugh but there were seven other teams in Herbstreit’s top eight that certainly made their mark over rivalry weekend. Another team featured in that group were the Gamecocks, who followed their stunning upset of Tennessee with a 31-30, comeback win over arch-rival Clemson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista

That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
COLUMBIA, SC
fearthestingihs.org

Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Eau Claire 64 – 48

Decimated by injuries and the flu bug, the girls basketball team fell to Eau Claire in the “She Got Next” basketball tournament held at White Knoll High School this past weekend. The Jackets hopefully will be at full strength this coming Friday night as they will open up the regular season with the Gators from River Bluff. Irmo will be away for the first game of the young season. Game time will be 6:00.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig funeral celebration to be held Thursday at Boyd Plaza

Downtown Columbia dive bar The Whig has officially shut its doors but is inviting customers to come out and enjoy one last drink. The Whig will have a celebration of life Thursday at Boyd Plaza to say goodbye for the final time. “We formally invite you to show up one...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

