He didn’t order this punch from Amazon! Tensions between Upper West Siders and Amazon delivery workers boiled over last week when an unhinged female employee clocked an unsuspecting resident in the face outside his West End Avenue building, according to the victim and police. “She probably has some sort of anger management problems and working for Amazon doesn’t sound like a picnic,” said James Hanks, 41, who suffered a shiner after the worker delivered a roundhouse to his left eye in a confrontation partially caught on video. Hanks received the hard-hitting delivery at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 20, as he was...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO