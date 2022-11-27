ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lululemon Cyber Monday specials are live—shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras

By Christine Persaud
 4 days ago
Shop best-selling lululemon leggings, hoodies, bras and more during the extended Black Friday event. Reviewed/lululemon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're shopping for the best Cyber Monday finds, we're here for you. We love lululemon leggings and right now, the cult-favorite brand has some insane extended Cyber Monday specials on leggings, hoodies, bras and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best athleisure for men and women.

lululemon Cyber Monday

From $29 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to $34 comfy men’s tees , cozy sweatshirts and supportive sports bras, there are scores on just about everything lululemon has to offer. Here are the best ones we've found.

Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

50 best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on clothes, toys, tech and more

5 best lululemon Cyber Monday finds

  1. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 (Save $39 to $99)
  2. lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Pant for $79 (Save $49)
  3. lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight for $59 (Save $39)
  4. lululemon Women’s Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (Save $59)
  5. lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, A-C Cup for $29 (Save $29)

lululemon Cyber Monday leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRJdA_0jP6nSYL00
These popular lululemon leggings are available during the Black Friday event. lululemon

lululemon Cyber Monday men's clothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrPTO_0jP6nSYL00
Get men's clothing for less at lululemon. lululemon

lululemon Cyber Monday sweatshirts and sweaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKtvb_0jP6nSYL00
Shop lululemon hoodies and sweatshirts ahead of Cyber Monday. lululemon

lululemon Cyber Monday sports bras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4Cu9_0jP6nSYL00
lululemon sports bras are available during Black Friday. lululemon

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon Cyber Monday specials are live—shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras

