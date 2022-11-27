ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

By JOSH FUNK
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WlNR_0jP6n7LZ00

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..

Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit the spread of the disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 52.3 million birds in 46 states — mostly chickens and turkeys on commercial farms — have been slaughtered as part of this year's outbreak.

Nebraska is second only to Iowa's 15.5 million birds killed with 6.8 million birds now affected at 13 farms.

In most past bird flu outbreaks the virus largely died off during the summer, but this year's version found a way to linger and started to make a resurgence this fall with more than 6 million birds killed in September.

The virus is primarily spread by wild birds as they migrate across the country. Wild birds can often carry the disease without showing symptoms. The virus spreads through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Commercial farms have taken a number of steps to prevent the virus from infecting their flocks, including requiring workers to change clothes before entering barns and sanitizing trucks as they enter the farm, but the disease can be difficult to control. Zoos have also taken precautions and closed some exhibits to protect their birds.

Officials say there is little risk to human health from the virus because human cases are extremely rare and the infected birds aren't allowed to enter the nation's food supply. Plus, any viruses will be killed by properly cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

But the bird flu outbreak has contributed to the rising prices of chicken and turkey along with the soaring cost of feed and fuel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOKV

Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — (AP) — Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday. The lava flowing down Mauna Loa...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior."
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to keep pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, ahead of Friday's last day of early in-person voting and Tuesday's election day.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Tortoises stolen from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm

St. Augustine, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is asking for help finding two Galapagos tortoises that were stolen from the zoo Nov. 30. The tortoises are endangered and have been at the zoo since 2017 as part of a captive breeding program. The zoo did...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial

St. Augustine, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County. A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”. It’s a common request in high-profile cases. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Affordable housing complex in St. Johns County will host ribbon-cutting ceremony in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is planning to cut the ribbon on the newly completed San Marcos Heights Affordable Housing Complex. The county says it played a significant role in securing the funding for this project. It was thorough the submission of an application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for HUD Disaster Relief funds after Hurricane Matthew that the project was made possible.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy