UGA's Vinson Institute to train Development Authority members

ATHENS — The Carl Vinson Institute of Government has been certified as the training entity for Regional Industrial Development Authority members.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently certified CVIOG to train new authority members through the year 2024. Training for Regional Industrial Development Authorities will include elements of development authority law, financing and deal structuring, project development, project management, and case studies relevant to economic development within Georgia. Courses will be developed and available for potential counties by spring 2023.